Digital PCR Market Size (USD 1.30 billion by 2030): Pioneering Solutions for Healthcare Challenges

Digital PCR Market Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market size as digital PCR tests are used for diagnosis of COVID-19.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟎𝟖.𝟖𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering revenue 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟔% from 2021 to 2030.

Digital PCR (dPCR) is a technique used to measure the absolute amount of DNA or RNA molecules in a sample. It is a highly sensitive and precise method that allows for the detection and quantification of rare nucleic acid targets, such as low-frequency mutations or copy number variations. dPCR has numerous applications in research, clinical diagnostics, and biotechnology, including cancer detection, infectious disease diagnosis, prenatal testing, and gene expression analysis.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

• Technological advancements such as droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and chip-based digital PCR are boosting market growth.

• Rising adoption of digital PCR in research and academia, as well as in clinical diagnostics, is fueling market expansion.

• Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer is further propelling market growth.

• The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the digital PCR market due to a rise in healthcare spending and increasing awareness about the benefits of digital PCR.

• Partnerships and collaborations among key players in the digital PCR market are increasing, leading to the development of new products and technologies.

• Cloud-based digital PCR solutions and software are gaining popularity as they offer improved data management and analysis.

• Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in digital PCR is expected to drive market growth by improving assay performance and reducing costs.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Sysmex corporation

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Jn medsys

• Avance Biosciences

• Merck KGAA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Precigenome LLC

• QIAGEN N.V

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

BY TECHNOLOGY

• Droplet Digital PCR

• Chip Based Digital PCR

• Beaming Digital PCR

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Digital PCR Systems

• Consumables And Reagents

• Software And Services

BY APPLICATION

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Forensic And Others

• Research

BY END USER

• Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries

• Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

• Universities And Other Organizations

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for the development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

