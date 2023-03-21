QUALIFACTS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR MENTAL WELLBEING'S PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, has announced its continued collaboration with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's Partnership Program as a Silver Partner. The National Council connects organizations with a shared mission and passion for mental health, and addiction treatment and services.

"We are proud to support the National Council's critical initiatives around mental health accessibility and advocacy as a partner. We look forward to sharing the knowledge and thought leadership of our team with National Council members throughout the year," said Dan Manchon, Chief Marketing Officer at Qualifacts.

"We join National Council's Partnership Program with great excitement as we celebrate our shared vision that mental wellbeing, including recovery from substance use, is a reality for everyone, everywhere," said Scott Phillips, Chief Executive Officer at Qualifacts.

National Council hosts the largest annual conference in mental health and substance use treatment in the US. Qualifacts will be an exhibitor at NatCon23 in Los Angeles on May 1-3, 2023. You can visit them at booth number 1001.





ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts' comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.





