Spatially Health Welcomes Vice President of Sales, Michael Ward

Accelerating The Company's Growth And Expansion In Driving Health Equity Strategies and Practices

Spatially Health a cloud-based, technology company focused on pioneering new methods in geospatial analytics and location intelligence to better understand and improve social determinants of health (SDOH), has named Michael Ward, Vice President of Sales. A healthcare and AI industry veteran, Ward will be responsible for driving overall sales growth and expanding Spatially Health's customer base, through his robust network within the healthcare and technology space. Tasked with leading a team of four business development managers/sales managers, Ward will spearhead the creation and execution of key sales strategies with the goal of accelerating the organization's expansion into new markets.

With over 10 years of healthcare technology experience, Ward brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Spatially Health team. Having led sales strategies for top-tiered companies including Athenahealth, DataRobot, and ClosedLoop.ai to name a few, Ward's long history of driving successful healthcare tech go-to-market teams will help the organization continue to make significant strides in bringing innovative healthcare solutions to market. Ward's experience in the healthcare industry including hospitals, payers, independent medical providers, and biotechnology, paired with his knowledge of sales, Software as a Service (SaaS), Data Analytics, Customer Experience, and Business Development, make him a key player for the Spatially Health team. Ward holds a Master of Science - MS in Healthcare Management from The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team," said Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Spatially Health. "His deep understanding of both the healthcare and AI industries and deep network and relationships, make him perfectly suited to help Spatially Health grow. We're confident that under his leadership we'll see continued success in positioning Spatially Health as the leader in innovative spatial analytics to help improve health outcomes."

"I am incredibly excited to continue my journey in this industry with a revolutionary company such as this one," said Mike Ward, Vice President of Sales, at Spatially Health. "It has always been a passion of mine to learn how health technology and data science can improve the lives of Americans in need of quality care, and I look forward to being part of Spatially Health's incredible mission of improving healthcare quality for all."

Spatially Health continues to grow at a fast pace. Just recently, the company announced a strategic partnership with ACO Health Partners, LLC, a Jacksonville FL based Shared Savings ACO. The partnership will leverage Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform, which identifies health equity barriers at the patient level and provides targeted intervention recommendations that enhance patient engagement and improve medical management programs.

The proprietary geospatial and analytics models in Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform holistically analyze the SDoH of individual patients and then recommend targeted interventions to address the SDoH barriers for each patient. Further, Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform is dynamic, adjusting with each set of added patient data, so that it evolves throughout the upcoming weeks, months, and years, giving accurate and sustainable recommendations to improve patient health outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for risk-based organizations that are focused on improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team, founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity Equalizer Platform™ helps risk-based entities lower compliance and financial risks while improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially helps identify and quantify SDOH health barriers at the individual level, guiding decision makers on where and how to allocate resources to maximize positive impact and promote equity.

