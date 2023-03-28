Atlanta Urgent Care Clinic, WestsideMed, Provides Comprehensive Primary and Urgent Care Services to Locals

WestsideMed provides primary and urgent care services in Atlanta, Georgia
Open seven days a week, reliable Atlanta urgent care clinic WestsideMed gives invaluable medical advice and treatment for numerous serious medical conditions
Our team of medical professionals is dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive timely and effective treatment for their medical needs”
— Ariel Esteves
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WestsideMed, a leading urgent care clinic in Atlanta, is proud to offer the local community comprehensive primary and urgent care services. The clinic's team of medical professionals, led by Atlanta family nurse practitioner Ariel Esteves, provides expert medical care for non-life-threatening medical emergencies.
WestsideMed's urgent care services are designed to provide timely and efficient medical care to patients needing it most. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including physical exams, vaccinations, lab testing, and treatment for minor injuries and illnesses. WestsideMed also provides telemedicine services, allowing patients to receive medical care from the comfort of their own homes.
A sterling example of its commitment to the community is its commitment to educating readers about various medical conditions that pop up at a moment’s notice—specifically, dehydration and any questions patients may have about this serious medical condition.
Dehydration FAQs With Atlanta Urgent Care WestsideMed
Recently, the WestsideMed team published an article about dehydration FAQs and how to rehydrate. The article offers important information about the causes of dehydration and the best ways to stay hydrated. It also provides tips on how to recognize the symptoms of dehydration and when to seek medical attention.
“Dehydration is a common issue that affects many. A variety of factors cause dehydration, and it can be perilous. It is essential to stay hydrated to maintain good health and prevent dehydration-related complications,” says Esteves.
“Despite its prevalence, many people have questions about dehydration and hydration, including whether or not dehydration can cause high blood pressure.”
Indeed, as WestsideMed experts go on to explain, dehydration can be a massive factor in rising blood pressure. It can also cause blood pressure to lower, known as hypotension.
“When you're dehydrated, your body doesn't have enough fluid to properly regulate blood pressure, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure,” says Esteves. “Again, when you're dehydrated, your blood vessels constrict to help conserve water, which can increase blood pressure.”
Dehydration can occur for many reasons, including illness, intense physical activity, or simply not drinking enough fluids. It can be a severe condition, causing symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, and confusion. Patients must seek medical attention immediately if they suspect they or a loved one may be dehydrated.
At Atlanta Urgent Care Westsidemed, the team of experienced medical professionals is here to help. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology, and the staff is trained to provide expert care for a wide range of medical conditions, including dehydration.
They offer a range of diagnostic tests and treatments to help patients recover from dehydration quickly and safely. The medical staff will work with patients to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets patients' unique needs and helps them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.
Solving Medical Issues With Atlanta Urgent Care WestsideMed
In addition to its dehydration services, Atlanta Urgent Care WestsideMed also provides a range of other urgent care services, including treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, urgent care X-rays and other diagnostic imaging, lab testing and blood work, vaccinations and flu shots, physicals for school, work, and sports, and occupational health services for employers.
"We are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality medical care possible," said Ariel Esteves, Family Nurse Practitioner at WestsideMed. "Our team of medical professionals is dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive timely and effective treatment for their medical needs. We are proud to serve the local community and look forward to continuing to provide comprehensive primary and urgent care services for years to come."
The WestsideMed team is dedicated to providing the highest quality medical care in a welcoming, patient-centered environment. They strive to make their services as accessible and affordable as possible, accepting most major insurance plans and offering affordable self-pay rates.
WestsideMed is located at 2250 Marietta Blvd NW, Suite 306, Atlanta, GA 30318. The clinic is open seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.
For more information about WestsideMed's services, please visit www.westsidemedatl.com or call (404) 692-1050.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.