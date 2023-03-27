UK Medical Body Backs Online Therapy for Mental Health Treatment

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended eight online therapies for individuals experiencing anxiety and depression.
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NICE, an independent organisation set up to provide national guidance and advice to improve the UK's health and social care, has recommended eight online therapies for individuals experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Online therapy for mental health has the potential to assist over 40,000 individuals in the UK.
One in six people report experiencing a common mental health problem such as anxiety and depression in any given week in England, according to NHS Digital, and there is high demand for talking therapies.
The recommended online therapies are centred on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), a talking therapy that supports individuals in managing their difficulties by suggesting changes to their thoughts and behaviours. These treatments can be useful for individuals experiencing a range of mental health conditions, such as depression, specific anxiety disorders such as panic, health anxiety, Obsessive-compulsive disorder, phobias and generalised anxiety disorder, PTSD, eating disorders and body dysmorphia.
Greater access to mental health services
Online therapy and self-guided therapies offer an alternative way for people to access help in a way that may be more suited to their personal needs by offering flexibility around both time and location of treatment. The medical technology advisory committee heard from clinical and patient experts as part of their consideration of the evidence for the eight technologies. The evidence included the positive impact of CBT on these conditions and how these technologies can improve access for thousands of people.
Along with online therapy, digital therapy programs offer mindfulness tools and resources overseen by a mental health practitioner. Onebright clinicians will provide worksheets and exercises to help people better understand their mental health problems, alongside techniques for changing their behaviour or thinking patterns.
Early treatment
NICE believes that earlier treatment could reduce the high demand for other treatment options, such as face-to-face CBT and potentially prevent progression to more severe symptoms, which could be more costly to treat.
The application of digital technology has the potential to revolutionise the lives of individuals coping with mental illnesses. Even though a person is aware that assistance is on the way, uncertainty about the timeframe of when it will arrive can compound feelings of isolation.
With online therapy and online self-guided therapy programs, individuals have greater control over their treatment, fostering a sense of self-determination as they pursue a path towards improved mental well-being.
Flexible therapy options
By providing greater access to online therapy, individuals can avoid delays in getting the help they need which can, at times, cause deterioration or cause people to lose hope. Clients have the ability to take more control of when and how they engage in this to suit their lifestyle or working day. Without flexible therapy options, it can be challenging to determine where to turn to for help. Clinically-led and evidence-based online therapy options can offer people the support they need, precisely when needed.
