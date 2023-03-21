Gencove Appoints Alex Dickinson to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencove, pioneer of low-pass whole genome sequencing and analysis software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alex Dickinson to its Board of Directors. Alex brings deep commercial and technical experience in the genomics and molecular diagnostics industry. He joins Joseph Pickrell and Tomaz Berisa, co-founders of Gencove, Sara Eshelman of Spero Ventures, and Larry Page of Lewis & Clark AgriFood on the Board.

Alex is a co-founder and board member of ChromaCode, a molecular diagnostics company with a bioinformatics focus that broadens access to precision medicine diagnostics for patients with needs ranging from cancer to infectious disease. Earlier he spent 7 years as an SVP at Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies. During his tenure at Illumina, Alex first led their efforts in cloud computing, building the world's most widely used bioinformatics platform, BaseSpace, and later led Illumina’s global population sequencing program. Previously he was the cofounder and CEO of Helixis, which was acquired by Illumina in 2010, and Luxtera, which was acquired by Cisco Systems. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Adelaide and an MBA from Columbia University.

“I’m very pleased to join the Gencove Board of Directors,” said Alex. “I'm convinced that Gencove has cracked the code on how to use next-generation sequencing to disrupt the $4B genotyping market. Genotyping customers have long wanted the richer data produced by sequencing, but the expense of a high-coverage genome has held them back. Gencove’s software platform enables a low coverage (e.g., 1X) genome to meet the needs of these customers.”

“Alex has unparalleled experience in scaling early-stage companies in our industry,” said Joe Pickrell, cofounder and CEO. “This addition to the board signals our investment in expanding the commercial reach and maturity of Gencove. We are thrilled to have him on the board and look forward to benefiting from his guidance.”

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world’s growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove combines low-pass whole genome sequencing with a proprietary software-as-a-service computation layer. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective sequencing and analysis solution. As evidence of the platform's value, the company has hundreds of customers and the largest genomics service providers in the world partner with Gencove. For more information visit: www.gencove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Emily Hatas Gencove emily.hatas@gencove.com