Choosing the right online therapy for depression in 2023
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy can significantly improve a person's outlook on life with the help and support of this evidence-based therapy.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onebright’s clinical network of Cognitive Behavioural Therapists is the best choice for online therapy in treating depression in 2023. With a vast UK network of 3,000 accredited, experienced clinicians in psychiatry, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, psychology and psychotherapy, the nation's mental health crisis is being addressed with the help and support of evidence-based therapies.
Onebright provides a variety of different talking therapies, that includes Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). CBT is effective in treating and managing the symptoms of depression. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends CBT as a first line of treatment for various mental health conditions, including depression. Now, with more people accessing mental health support online, easy access to therapy services from the comfort of your home gives renewed hope to those who have difficulties travelling to a therapist’s office.
However, there are many providers out there offering online therapy, making it confusing to decide the best online therapy companies suited to your needs and standards.
Why choose CBT for depression?
CBT is a goal-oriented and practical therapy that concentrates on the here and now rather than solely focusing on the past. This approach helps individuals identify and change negative thought patterns and unhelpful behaviours that may contribute to their depression. Doing so can improve their mood, reduce symptoms, and increase their overall well-being. Research has shown that CBT for depression significantly reduces symptoms, and these positive effects extend beyond six months after treatment, a meta-study analysis of over 15,000 people has concluded.
How to choose the right therapist to treat depression?
But not every UK therapist you find online will be an accredited CBT therapist. As standard, all Onebright CBT therapists require BABCP accreditation – commonly referred to as the ‘gold standard’ qualification for CBT.
Each clinician has undergone extensive training in this approach and has been helping individuals overcome depression for many years. They have a deep understanding of the causes and symptoms of depression, each with their specialisms, and know how to tailor their approach to meet the unique needs of each individual. CBT therapists who are BABCP-accredited commit to maintaining the UK’s standards of clinical practice, clinical supervision and continuing professional development. Accredited members undergo auditing to ensure that they continue to meet these expectations. Along with maintaining a clinical standard, their skills include understanding an individual’s unique challenges when seeking help for their depression.
Online vs face-to-face therapy
With the rise of technology, many people are turning to the internet for support but may need help knowing where to start or may be intimidated by the process. This is where experience in the mental health industry matters.
For over ten years, Onebright therapists have provided clients with online therapy and have found that it can be an effective way for individuals to access the very best mental health care from the comfort of their homes. This can be especially beneficial for those who may not have access to traditional face-to-face therapy or may find it difficult to leave the house due to depression.
In addition, online therapy is often more convenient and flexible than face-to-face therapy. For example, individuals can attend sessions anywhere with an internet connection and at a convenient time. There is no need to worry about transportation, scheduling conflicts or the cost of travelling to a therapist’s office. This can reduce barriers to treatment and make it easier for individuals to stick with their therapy sessions.
Another advantage of online therapy is that it can provide individuals with a sense of privacy. For some people, the stigma surrounding mental health can prevent them from seeking help in person. With online therapy, they can receive the support they need without worrying about others seeing them at their therapy location.
Why choose Onebright for online therapy?
Onebright is committed to providing greater ease of access to quality mental health specialists to help you feel better faster. With a surge in demand for effective mental health resources in the UK, online therapy is quickly becoming a popular treatment method for people with depression. Get in touch to schedule an appointment with a licenced therapist.
