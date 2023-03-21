Digital Signage Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Price, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Digital Signage Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 8% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Signage Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global digital signage market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, type, technology, segment, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-signage-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 21 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 33 Billion
The growth of global digital signage market is driven by rapid digitalization, and the increasing demand for effective advertisement tools. Additionally, widespread application of electronic displays in various sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, banking, healthcare, education, and transport, is push the growth further. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of biometric technology with digital signage products, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, rapid urbanisation and development of hypermarkets are expected to push the demand for digital signage market in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Digital signage are LCD, OLED, and LED based digital displays, used to display information, or advertisements to target audience using content management software. Digital signage finds its application in various sectors such as retail, entertainment, education, transport, hospitality, corporate, and healthcare.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-signage-market
The market is divided on the basis of component into:
Hardware
Software
Service
The market is categorized on the basis of type into:
Kiosks
Video Screen
Digital Poster
Transparent LED Screen
Video Walls
Others
The market is segregated based on technology into:
LCD
Projection
LED
Media Players
In terms of location, the market is segmented into:
Outdoor
Indoor
The market is segregated on the basis of application into:
Entertainment
Education
Healthcare
Transport
Hospitality
Retail
BFSI
Others
The regional markets for digital signage include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to be the largest shareholder in the global digital signage market. This can be attributed to the presence of key players and rising demand from the retail sector. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show fast growth owing to the rising awareness for the advantages of digital signage. The developing economies such as, India and China are projected to witness significant growth due to rapid urbanisation and infrastructural development. Further, the expanding application for digital signage in the retail stores, corporate offices, hospitals, and hotels are expected to catalyse the demand. Additionally, inflating disposable income has increased the population in malls and multiplex stores, which in turn aid to the growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are NEC Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Laboratory Automation Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-laboratory-automation-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-56-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-17?mod=search_headline
Home Automation System Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-home-automation-system-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-20?mod=search_headline
Broken Cell Pine Pollen Powder Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-broken-cell-pine-pollen-powder-market-to-be-driven-by-rising-demand-from-the-food-industry-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-20?mod=search_headline
Barium Titanate Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-barium-titanate-market-to-be-driven-by-the-rising-demand-for-environment-friendly-materials-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-20?mod=search_headline
Aquarium Accessories Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-aquarium-accessories-market-to-be-driven-by-the-growing-fascination-with-the-aquatic-environment-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-20?mod=search_headline
Chromhidrosis Treatment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-chromhidrosis-treatment-market-to-be-driven-by-the-rising-demand-for-skin-disease-treatments-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-21?mod=search_headline
Benzyl Bromide Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-benzyl-bromide-market-to-be-driven-by-demand-from-chemical-industry-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-21?mod=search_headline
Avocado Processing Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-avocado-processing-market-to-be-driven-by-the-inflating-disposable-income-and-enhancing-living-standards-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-21?mod=search_headline
Signal Generator Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-signal-generator-market-to-be-driven-by-the-growing-presence-of-tech-savvy-customers-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-21?mod=search_headline
Indian Bakery Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indian-bakery-market-to-be-driven-by-the-large-population-base-and-rapid-urbanisation-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-22?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other