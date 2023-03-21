Winners of Look-A-Like Pet Contest Announced, Orivet to Donate to Shelters and Rescues

Orivet announced the winners of its Look-A-Like Contest

Orivet recently announced the winners of its Look-A-Like Contest, which gives back to animal shelters and rescues

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, an international leader in dog and cat DNA testing kits, just announced the winners of its inaugural Look-A-Like Contest. The contest helped to raise awareness for shelters and rescue organizations, and the winning prize was a monetary donation to a shelter or rescue organization of the winner’s choosing.

Orivet’s Look-A-Like Contest ran for five weeks from Jan. 13 to Feb. 24 and fans sent submissions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, posing beside their dogs and cats. Following submissions, Orivet allowed the fans to choose winners based on the most liked posts.

The contest’s first-place winner was Purrfectland Ragdolls with her cat, Piggy. As part of their prize, Purrfectland Ragdolls and Piggy were featured on Orivet’s social media, received a testing kit, and Orivet made a monetary donation on their behalf to Gatitos De Recoleta in Buenos Aires.

Placed in second was Abyssinian Cattery in Argentina. For placing second, Abyssinian Cattery was able to send a donation on its behalf to Fundacion De Gatitos and help cats and kittens in need.

In third place, Danielle placed with her dog, Mr. Ludo. For their prize, Danielle and Mr. Ludo were able to send their donation to the Adair County Humane Society in Kirksville, Missouri.

Orivet’s Look-A-Like Contest highlighted the brand’s focus on the importance of the connection between a person and their pet. With a line of accredited genetic tests, Orivet has dedicated itself to helping breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners identify disease indicators, breed information, and parentage since its inception in 2010.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

