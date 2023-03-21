Machining Concepts Achieves AS9100 Rev D Certification for Aerospace and Defense Quality Management

Machining Concepts is pleased to announce the addition of AS9100D certification to its quality management system.

GERMANTOWN, WI, US, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machining Concepts, a leading provider of medium to small-part precision machining, is pleased to announce the addition of AS9100 Rev D certification to their quality management system.

AS9100D is a QMS standard for the aerospace, space, and defense industries. It is based on the ISO 9001:2015 standard and covers the manufacture of precision machined components. This certification demonstrates Machining Concepts’ commitment to quality and continuous improvement in all operations.

“We are thrilled to have achieved AS9100D certification,” said Ron Fedder, President at Machining Concepts. “It is a testament to our dedication to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. This accomplishment solidifies our processes helping us mitigate supply risk, achieve operational excellence, and increase customer satisfaction.”

To earn certification, Machining Concepts underwent a rigorous audit process, which included a review of its quality management system, processes, and procedures by an independent third-party certification body.

“We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication in achieving this certification,” added Fedder. “We would also like to thank our customers for their continued support and trust in our ability to deliver the highest quality products and services.”

Machining Concepts joins an elite group of companies with AS9100D certification, demonstrating their commitment to quality and excellence in the aerospace and defense industry.

For more information on Machining Concepts and its advanced manufacturing solutions, please visit https://machiningconcepts.com.

About Machining Concepts

Machining Concepts (MC) produces high precision medium to small machined parts and mechanical assemblies as a contract manufacturer to the aerospace, automotive, electrical component, medical device, military, off-road vehicle, and general industrial markets. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility uses the latest CNC machining technologies to produce complex and intricate machined components that meet or exceed the most demanding tolerances. Products machined from bar stock, castings, forgings, tubing, and billets weigh up to 50 pounds. MC operates in a climate-controlled AS9100D / ISO 9001:2015 certified machine shop in Germantown, WI, and has been providing machining services since 1995.

Machining Concepts

P.O. Box 724

W188 N12050 Maple Road

Germantown, WI 53022, USA

https://machiningconcepts.com

sales@machiningconcepts.com

+1-262-735-8100