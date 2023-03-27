Global Organic Beef Market Size to Surpass US$ 34.85 Billion by the end of 2033 With 7.10% CAGR - PMR

Organic Beef Market

Global Organic Beef Market is projected to increase from a revenue of US$ 17.55 Billion in 2023 to US$ 34.85 Billion by end of the year 2033 | PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for organic beef has a value of US$ 17.55 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 34.85 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.10%. The growth in the Organic Beef Market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic food products, the rising awareness about the health benefits of organic beef, and the growing trend of sustainable farming practices.

The global Organic Beef Market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, due to the rising demand for organic and natural food products, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic beef, and the growing trend of sustainable farming practices. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Organic Beef Market, including market size, market share, growth rates, trends, and forecasts. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading companies in the market and their strategies for growth.

Organic beef refers to beef that is produced from cattle raised without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, or growth hormones. The cattle are raised on organic feed and graze on organic pastures. Organic beef is a premium product that is in high demand, due to its superior taste, tenderness, and health benefits. The global Organic Beef Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for natural and organic food products.

In addition to these consumer-driven factors, the organic beef market is also benefiting from increased supply. Many farmers and ranchers are transitioning to organic production methods in response to consumer demand, and this is helping to increase the availability of organic beef.

Companies Covered in This Report –

• JBS Global

• Danish Crown

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Meyer Natural Foods

• Perdue Farms

• OBE Organic

• Australian Organic Meats Group Pty Ltd.

• Eversfield Organic Ltd.

• Verde Farms, LLC

• Blackwood Valley Beef

• Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd.

Despite the growth of the organic beef market, there are still challenges to be addressed. One of the biggest challenges is the higher cost of organic beef, which can make it difficult for some consumers to afford. However, as the market continues to grow and more producers enter the market, prices may start to come down.

Another challenge is ensuring that organic beef production is sustainable and environmentally friendly. While organic production methods are generally considered to be more sustainable than conventional methods, there is still room for improvement in areas such as water use, waste management, and energy efficiency.

Organic Beef Market Industry Research by Category

Organic Beef Market By Beef Type : Fresh Meat, Processed Meat, Ground Beef, Steak Beef, Chucks Patty, Others

Organic Beef Market By Distribution Channel : Business to Business, Business to Consumer : Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Online Retail, Other Retail Channels

Organic Beef Market By Region : North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa

Market Share:

The Organic Beef Market is highly competitive, with many players operating in the market. The leading companies in the market include JBS SA, Tyson Foods, Inc., National Beef Packing Company, LLC, Perdue Farms, Inc., Meyer Natural Foods, LLC, and others. These companies account for a significant share of the market, and they are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets.

Growth Rates:

The Organic Beef Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic food products, the rising awareness about the health benefits of organic beef, and the growing trend of sustainable farming practices. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the market, due to the increasing demand for natural and organic food products and the rising trend of healthy eating in the region.

Trends:

The Organic Beef Market is witnessing several trends, including the increasing demand for natural and organic food products, the rising awareness about the health benefits of organic beef, and the growing trend of sustainable farming practices. The market is also witnessing a shift towards digitalization, with the use of digital platforms and tools for marketing and sales.

Forecasts:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the market, due to the increasing demand for natural and organic food products and the rising trend of healthy eating in the region. The market is also expected to witness a shift towards digitalization, with the use of digital platforms and tools for marketing and sales.

Organic Beef Market Segmentations

The Organic Beef Market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

• Type: This segment includes the different types of organic beef products available in the market, such as grass-fed beef, grain-fed beef, and others.

• Distribution Channel: This segment includes the different channels through which organic beef products are sold, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

• End-User: This segment includes the different end-users of organic beef products, such as food processors, foodservice providers, retailers, and consumers.

• Certification: This segment includes the different types of organic certification available for beef products, such as USDA organic, European organic, and others.

• Region: This segment includes the different regions where the market is present, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

• Cut Type: This segment includes the different types of cuts available for organic beef products, such as steaks, roasts, ground beef, and others.

By analyzing these segments, market players can better understand the market dynamics, target their offerings to specific regions and end-users, and devise effective strategies to increase their market share. Additionally, segmenting by certification and cut type can help companies differentiate their products and offer more targeted solutions to their customers.

