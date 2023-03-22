Medical Animation Market is estimated to be US$ 1384.09 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.80% - By PMI
The report “Medical Animation Market, By Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Application, By End User - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Animation Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced medical technology and the need for more effective ways to communicate complex medical information to patients and healthcare professionals. Advancements in computer graphics, software, and virtual reality have also played a major role in the growth of this market.
Medical animation refers to the use of digital technology to create visual content, such as videos and 3D models, to explain medical procedures, products, and processes. These animations can be used for a variety of purposes, including patient education, medical training, and marketing.
Key Highlights:
• In 2019, XVIVO and DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson firm) have collaborated on an animation depicting their CONDUITTM Interbody medical devices to enable healthcare providers better comprehend the level of engineering and detail that goes into them, with the goal of improving efficacy.
• In 2019, Radius Digital Science, an award-winning scientific digital creative studio, has been acquired by W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector. Radius provides a unique service to the healthcare business, combining art and technology to turn difficult research into immersive, easy-to-understand creative experiences for healthcare brands.
Scope of Report Medical Animation Market:
Global Medical Animation Market, By Type 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
o 2D
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o 3D
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o 4D
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o 4D
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Flash Animation
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Global Medical Animation Market, By Therapeutic Area 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Oncology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Plastic Surgery
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Cardiology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Dental
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Global Medical Animation Market, By Application 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Patient Education
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Medical Device/Drug Formula Simulation
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Molecular/Cellular Animation
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Emergency Care Education
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Surgical Training
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Forensic Reconstruction
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Global Medical Animation Market, By End User 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Hospitals and Clinics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Research laboratories
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Region Analysis:
In 2020, North America is predicted to hold the greatest share of the market. The presence of big pharmaceutical corporations, higher healthcare spending, the presence of top market players, an increase in the number of surgeries in the United States, and a growing medical device industry in Canada are all factors that contribute to the North American region's large share. During the projected period, however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR.
On region the global medical animation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, medical animation market is driven by factors, such as increasing number of pharmaceutical companies using animation for product promotion and medical education, and rising penetration of electronic devices such as smartphones. Hence, the companies are adopting competitive strategies such as new product development, merger & acquisitions and upgrading technology to sustain in the medical animation competitive market. This acquisition has provided investment by Graphite to help Random42 to expand its regional presence in Europe while continuing to grow its North American sales to meet its objective.
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Analyst View:
Rising development in computer software and hardware
The technological advancement with computer software and hardware and the efforts by various universities and researchers have developed a link between science and art that have led to a formation of new generation of information, technology, and designers in medical sector for purpose of medical and scientific illustration. Further, increasing adoption of medical animation for educational purpose fosters the market. The rising prevalence of cancer followed by rising R&D activities using 3D animation technology for visualization during new drug development will create the demand for animated studies to explain the mechanisms of drugs is a factor expected to propel growth of the industry in the near future. Additionally, increasing adoption of medical animation techniques by healthcare professionals for demonstrating medical procedures or other scientific purposes with a significantly higher comprehension is expected to propel growth of the medical animation market.
However, the restraining factor for the medical animation market is high cost required for generating medical animation videos and investment in such products. Also, to increase the productivity of company employees, it requires prior training.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Medical Animation Market accounted for US$ 230.81 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1384.09 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.80%. The global medical animation market has been segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.
• Based on Type, Global Medical Animation Market is segmented into 2D, 3D, 4D, and flash animation.
• Based on Therapeutic Area, Global Medical Animation Market is segmented into oncology, plastic surgery, cardiology, dental, and others.
• Based on Application, Global Medical Animation Market is segmented into patient education, medical device/ drug formula simulation, molecular/ cellular animation, emergency care education, surgical training, and forensic reconstruction.
• Based on End-User, Global Medical Animation Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and others.
• By Region, the Global Medical Animation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
