(Video) Nowruz Rally in Brussels Calls for Proscribing IRGC and Decisive European Policy on Iran
Yesterday, in Nowruz rally thousands of Iranians held a large rally and demonstration in Brussels, simultaneous with the upcoming meeting of the E.U. Foreign Affairs Council. They Called for Proscribing IRGC and Decisive European Policy on Iran.
The rally coincided with the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, and was organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Participants urged the E.U. to adopt a decisive policy against the clerical regime’s terrorism, blackmail, and hostage-taking.
Latifa Aït Baala, Brussels MP: "I recently had the pleasure of meeting with Mrs. Rajavi. She is a tireless leader who has continued her fight for several decades. I know how hard it is for women to fight against tyranny. I salute her steadfastness."
Senator Bob Torricelli: "There is no one who can reach around this globe to get the resources to rebuild a country that has been destroyed after 40 years of oppression. There is no one that can bring the skill, the unity, but, Mrs. Rajavi and the MEK ."
Participants in this demonstration carried the Iranian flag with the lion and sun insignia while chanting, “Blacklist IRGC now!”
The protesters demanded the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, as it has been the main apparatus used by the Iranian regime to suppress nationwide protests.
Prominent European and American dignitaries, as well as members of the Belgium parliament, addressed the rally, while Iranian activists provided theatrical performances and a large street exhibition.
At the beginning of this rally, thousands of Iranians marched through the Belgian capital and chanted slogans that called on the European policymakers to adopt a decisive policy to deal with terrorism and the blackmail strategy of the mullahs’ regime and to take effective practical measures against the regime’s crimes against the Iranian people. Following the parade, the demonstrators gathered to listen to prominent speakers who have joined the rally.
Latifa Aït Baala, Member of the Brussels Parliament
The people of Iran have been deprived of the freedom we enjoy today. It has been confiscated by the mullahs’ regime. And we’ve gathered here to reclaim this freedom.
I recently had the pleasure of meeting with Mrs. Rajavi. She is a tireless leader who has continued her fight for several decades. I know how hard it is for women to fight against tyranny. I salute her steadfastness and all women who fight alongside her in the PMOI.
The uprising against the regime continues today. This movement started with the struggle against the shah’s dictatorship. The people of Iran don’t want tyranny. The regime is a danger to its own people as well as a threat to peace and stability across the globe.
The regime’s policies must be condemned. It suppresses not only its own people but also takes other nationals as hostages to use as bargaining chips. Some of these activities have been exposed. Fortunately, the UN is taking steps to adopt a firm policy against this regime and to include the name of the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations. A recent resolution by the European Parliament and the Belgian Parliament called for the black-listing of the IRGC.
Senator Bob Torricelli
Allow me to properly introduce myself. I am a volunteer, like you in the army, for freedom in Iran. We are global. We are housewives, we are businesspeople, we are students, and we are Americans. We are Germans, we are French, and we are Iranians. And we are committed to one thing, that the Iranian people enjoy the fruits of their prosperity. That they live a free life. That Iran rejoined the family of nations as a democratic republic that unites us all.
We meet today as this 40-year struggle reaches its final months. You can feel the energy, you can see the future. It’s coming and it’s coming quickly. And as we approach the day of reckoning for the mullahs and their tyrannical regime, we only ask this of the international community. To our friends in the EU, close to our side, to those in America and Canada and throughout the world, we ask this: Be on the right side of history. Be on the side of the Iranian people, not of the mullahs. Be on the side of freedom, not short-term economic opportunity. Be on the side where you can be proud that at this decisive moment in the history of the Iranian people, you stood with the Iranian people in the fight for their freedom.
There are already heroes throughout the world in this struggle: The Government of Albania which stood strong in bringing refugees from Ashraf; the police in France and Belgium and Germany which protected us from their terrorists; the government of France, which has harbored the Iranian leadership, there are heroes throughout the world. We asked you only this. Stand firm, stand strong. Do not cower. Close their embassies. Declare them to be the terrorists that they are.
To the Iranian people, we only asked this: do not cower, do not hesitate, the future is in your hands. The students, the shopkeepers, and the workers. You’re regaining your freedom every day. There is nothing in history that dictates that being Iranian means you must be poor, or you must be enslaved, and you cannot live a free life. You are entitled to what every person in Europe or the Americas or Asia is entitled to. You are entitled to a good life. You are earning it. It is in your hands. Do not give up now.
And finally, to the Iranian Diaspora, wherever you may be around the world, let us be honest. In every revolution, as the train is leaving the station, there are always those who get on late and hold on to the caboose. That’s OK. Everyone is welcome. Whether you were with us for 40 years or four days, the new Iran has a place for everyone, with only one condition: We are not fighting, we have not fought all these years to exchange one dictator for another dictator. The new Iran will be free.
If you believe in Mrs. Rajavi’s ten-point plan, a republic of gender equality, a non-nuclear Iran, Iran at peace, an Iran that does not execute or persecuted people, a democratic free Iran, if these are your principles, whether you are always with us or you’ve never been with us, but you join us now, you are welcome. We are the same. We are a free Iran, welcome aboard.
We are not fighting simply to replace their government with a new government, even if it is a free government. We are fighting to build a new future. Those who will lead this future will bring what we have brought to this struggle. We have succeeded as an organization, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK), after all the death and destruction, all the fighting, because of their leadership, focus, determination, and resources.
There is no one who can reach around this globe to get the resources to rebuild a country that has been destroyed after 40 years of oppression. There is no one that can bring the skill, the organization, the unity, and the Iranian people, that Mrs. Rajavi and the MEK can bring to Tehran. We won the revolution, we’re winning the revolution, but we will also win peace and build a new country.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s President-elect
Greetings to you and all the dignitaries and supporters of the Iranian Resistance who are present in this rally, Mr. Patrick Kennedy and Senator Torricelli,
Dear compatriots and brave supporters of the Iranian Resistance, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you all and all protesters on the occasion of Nowruz and the beginning of the Persian New Year 1402.
In step with the Iranian protesters who turned the streets into battlefields, you have brought your celebration, fight, and uprising to the streets of Brussels in the heart of Europe. You have created a beautiful tradition for the upcoming year for all Iranians and freedom lovers devoted to the freedom of the Iranian people and global peace and security.
I salute you, members, and sympathizers of the Resistance. Your fight and your celebration go hand in hand, and together they represent a loud outcry against the mullahs’ oppressive regime.
Similar to struggle and resistance, the spirit of these traditions is innovation and prosperity, transformation and rebellion against darkness, and nurturing all human values.
Through your sacrifices and your unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom, you have become the torchbearers of Iran’s national traditions and linked them with the popular resistance, creating powerful scenes that highlight your determination to defeat the ruling mullahs. And that is what you have done today.
Your message is clear: Iran’s social and political spring and Nowruz can only blossom through struggle and uprising.
You began the New Year with protests and rebellion against Khamenei’s criminal regime. And you have come together to establish the will of the Iranian people: to urge the European Union to designate Khamenei’s ruthless Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.
Through your persistent and glorious rallies, marches, and demonstrations in support of the Iran uprising and a democratic republic, you have conveyed the voice of the Iranian people to the world in the past month. From Paris to Munich, from the International Women’s Day conference in Brussels to the march and summit in Washington, D.C., and your rally today, you have made it clear what the main goals and slogans of the Iranian people are.
In doing so, you have defeated the conspiracies and schemes by the regime and its apologists abroad.
In the year 1401 and especially in the second half of it, with an impressive capacity through a tireless and continuous campaign, and in step with protesters and defiant youths inside Iran, you made the slogan of “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader” global. This slogan blocks the path to tyranny and dependency.
Through your efforts, you have made it clear that the nationalistic and historical demarcation of “no shah, no mullah” is the inviolable red line of the Iranian Resistance, which all of you staunchly defend.
I salute you courageous supporters of the Iranian Resistance for your unwavering efforts.
Patrick Kennedy, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives
Thank you, Madam Rajavi, for your leadership, allowing us to all get behind the ten-point plan for a new Iran. It’s not enough just to be against the mullahs. It’s not enough just to have fought against the Shah. A military dictatorship is just like a religious dictatorship, and with Madam Rajavi, we will have a democratic republic of Iran.
Today we must stand up to fascism, the torture chambers, and the death squads of another Nazi regime. Make no mistake. The IRGC is nothing more than a modern Gestapo.
Europe and the United States and countries around the world stood up against Adolf Hitler because he was a threat to democracy and freedom all around the world. And today, we are seeing that same fight from the people of Iran, but also people from around the world, to stand up against the mullahs’ brutal dictatorship. We must understand that this is not merely an Iranian issue. This is a world human rights issue. I may not be from Tehran. But I am standing with all of those in Iran who want the same freedom that I enjoy in the United States.
I cannot begin to imagine what it is like for every mother and father, every grandmother and grandfather in Iran who watches their children go out each day to the streets demanding a free country. They must be worried every single day whether their children will be taken, tortured, killed, and even hung up like the Iranian regime is doing to its people every day.
Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism around the world, and it is the largest sponsor of terrorism to its own people in Iran as well.
The IRGC is a tool of the mullahs, just as the embassy here in Brussels, in Germany, and in Austria is nothing more than an arm of the mullahs’ dictatorship. We must make sure that the courts here in Belgium do not allow Assadi to go back to Iran, yet he should remain in jail here in Belgium.
Everybody in the Iranian regime is part of the history of brutality. Even President Raisi only became president because he murdered. He was on the Death Commission in 1988 which was responsible for the murder of 30,000 MEK members who were fighting for freedom in Iran. Raisi was there to pull the trigger and hang the nooses and kill 30,000 MEK members.
Do you want to know why it was so difficult for Iran to build a new resistance movement after the Shah was deposed? It was because the Shah killed so many MEK and resistance fighters. So, when we have a new Iran that is coming very soon, it only makes sense that the organization that has been protesting longer and stronger than any other freedom group can begin to build a new future because they have the legitimacy of having been in the fight and having died for the struggle for a free Iran.
You may ask, why is it that Americans, Canadians, and people from all over the world are supporting you, the Iranian people? The reason we are supporting you is that we are you. We want the same freedom for you as you want for yourselves.
I want to say a particular word about our friends, the Ashrafis, who have fought that struggle, on behalf of the whole world, because through their struggle they brought attention to the struggle of Maryam Rajavi and the resistance movement. Thank God to the Ashrafis for all that you have done.
Nowruz Rally in Brussels calls for proscribing IRGC and decisive EU policy on Iran- Mar 20, 2023