3D Printing Metal Market Thriving Worldwide Growth and Insights with Trending Business Factors & Industry Demand

By geography, North America generated the highest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global 3D printing metal market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By geography, North America generated the highest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global 3D printing metal market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% by 2026. The other two provinces discussed in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “3D Printing Metal Market by type (Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, Nickel and Others), Form (Powder and Filament) and End-Use (Consumer Products, Aerospace & Defense And Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in penetration of bio-based materials and high-end technological advancements on board drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal market. Based on form, the powder segment generated the largest share in 2019. On the other hand, based on geography, North America was reported to be the highest revenue holder in 2019.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the 3D printing metal market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D printing metal market was estimated at $147.2 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $796.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited and Voxeljet AG. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

By type, the aluminum segment contributed to around half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the steel segment would project the fastest CAGR of 24.2% during the study period. The other segments assessed in the market report include titanium and nickel.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the 3D printing metal market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

By form, the powder segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to retain the top status by 2026. The filament segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.1% throughout the forecast period.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

