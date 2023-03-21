Nylon Cable Ties Market | Projected as the Fastest Growing Industry in Coming Years by 2026

Nylon Cable Ties Market by Type

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nylon cable ties market was estimated at $129 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $253.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.86% from 2019 to 2026.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Nylon Cable Ties Market by Type (Nylon 6, Nylon 6, 6, and Others) and Application (Electronics & Electrical, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in incidence of PMS, rise in awareness of PMS therapeutics, and upsurge in healthcare expenditure across the world fuel the growth of the global nylon cable ties market. On the other hand, poor demand in underdeveloped countries impedes the growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets and higher number of unmet needs for the treatment of PMS are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the nylon cable ties market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than one-third of the total market. Simultaneously, North America would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the study period. The other two regions analyzed in the market report include Europe and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including ABB, Ltd., Ascend Performance Material, Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co., Ltd., HellermannTyton, Hont Electrical Co., Ltd., KSS, Partex Marking Systems AB. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Based on type, the Nylon 6 segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost till 2026. Simultaneously, the Nylon 6,6 segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the nylon cable ties market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Based on application, the electronics & electrical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate during 2019–2026. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the estimated period. The other segments assessed in the report take in building & construction, agriculture, consumer goods, and industrial.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

