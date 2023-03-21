U.S. Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Autonomy Plan, Deeming it 'Serious, Credible and Realistic'

MOROCCO, March 21 - U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reaffirmed Monday in Washington his country's support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan to settle the Sahara issue, stressing that the United States continues to view this plan "as serious, credible, and realistic".

"The Secretary noted the United States continues to view Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as serious, credible, and realistic," said the US State Department spokesperson in a release following talks between the State Secretary and the minister of Foreign affairs, African cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita.

During their talks, the Secretary of State and the minister of Foreign affairs, African cooperation and Moroccans living abroad voiced "their full support for United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura in advancing an enduring and dignified political solution" to this regional conflict, the release added.

Mr. Bourita's visit to Washington is part of regular consultations on the various aspects of the strategic partnership binding Morocco and the United States.

The trip is an opportunity to discuss the means aimed at further consolidating the Moroccan-U.S. strategic partnership as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

MAP:21 March 2023