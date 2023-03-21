U.S. Deeply Appreciates 'Longstanding, Historic and Steadfast Partnership' with Morocco

MOROCCO, March 21 - The working visit to Washington by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, marked by a series of meetings with senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has given new impetus to the strong and multidimensional strategic partnership between the United States and Morocco.

The United States deeply appreciates "the longstanding, historic and steadfast partnership with Morocco," said Blinken on this occasion.

Agreeing, Bourita stressed that the friendship between Morocco and the United States is strong, and that the partnership between the two countries has never been as strong as today, "a partnership based on common commitments to peace, stability and prosperity, which His Majesty King Mohammed VI appreciates."

During their meeting, the two senior officials also had the opportunity to consult on various regional and international issues, including the war in Ukraine, support for elections in Libya and the situation in the Sahel.

The United States has a long-standing, historic, and steadfast partnership with Morocco, which “has been such an important force for stability, peace, progress, and moderation," the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.

Blinken praised Morocco's "leadership" in working on the renewal of relations with Israel and in areas of critical importance to the world, including climate change and renewable energy, where Morocco has been a true leader.

Morocco and the United States work together in "so many different areas," said the U.S. top diplomat, who cited the military exercise "African Lion" to be held soon in Morocco.

Bourita's visit to Washington marks the momentum of regular exchanges between Morocco and the United States, which has intensified considerably over the past two years, with the visit to the Kingdom of many senior U.S. officials and the organization by Morocco of important joint events, including the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in May and July 2022 or the U.S.-Africa Business Summit that served as a prelude to the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, hosted by President Joe Biden last December.

MAP: 21 March 2023