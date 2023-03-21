GAIMIN AG is approved for SRO membership of VQF
GAIMIN today announces it has been approved for membership of the Swiss Financial Services Standards Association “VQF”
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAIMIN AG is approved for SRO membership of VQF
— Martin Speight, CEO GAIMIN
GAIMIN AG (www.gaimin.io), leading the way in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, today announces it has been approved for membership of the Swiss Financial Services Standards Association (“VQF” - Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen) (www.vqf.ch/en).
VQF is a centre of competence for supervisory, inspection, audit, training and advisory services to members required to demonstrate compliance to Swiss financial operational and business standards. As a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) officially recognised by the Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), VQF supervises its members and their strategy to combat money laundering and prevent the financing of terrorism.
GAIMIN has always strived to meet the highest levels of ethical and operational standards. Registering its business in Switzerland was a conscious decision to ensure the company complied with the highest standards of regulatory and business compliance. As GAIMIN’s business strategy includes the issuing of a crypto currency token, GMRX, compliance with the highest standard of regulatory processes, including anti-money laundering, was an important aspect of GAIMIN’s demonstration of its commitment to business partners and stakeholders.
A key component of this operational strategy was to achieve approval for self-regulatory operations. Achievement of this standard of operational excellence enables GAIMIN to demonstrate to our financial service providers, including banking institutions, that GAIMIN operates to the highest levels of business integrity and follows industry best practices in ensuring funds we receive are clean and not a result of, or involved in, illegal or inappropriate activities.
Martin Speight, CEO GAIMIN stated, “This is a momentous achievement for GAIMIN. Membership of this prestigious organisation validates GAIMIN’s intention to deliver a professional and quality service to all our stakeholders. Our business and operational procedures fully comply with anti-money laundering legislation and prevention of financing terrorism regulations, which is imperative to operate successfully in this industry, validate the business strategy, and move forward with the release of our token, GMRX.”
Clive Aroskin, COO of GAIMIN stated, “We have been working for some time on achieving membership of this prestigious organisation. Along with our advisers, Anna Timone, Simon Quirke, Patrick Frigo and Lukas Wadsack, we have submitted detailed operational procedures designed to ensure we meet the highest levels of regulatory compliance. Achieving membership of VQF demonstrates the quality of these procedures and enables GAIMIN to move forward securely in the knowledge our ways of working are accredited to deliver the highest level of service to our business stakeholders and partners.”
Martin concluded, “Launching our GMRX token is a priority for the business and membership of VQF enables us to move forward with our business strategy, providing our business stakeholders with an assurance that GAIMIN’s operational framework meets the highest levels of regulatory compliance available today within the industry.”
About GAIMIN
GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC’s to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.
With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.
GAIMIN rewards users with its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise.
For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg
