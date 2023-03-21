7 Reasons Why Commuter E-bike Needs an Extra Battery
Nothing can ruin a good electric bike atmosphere like a low battery.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fear of range is not just a problem for electric car drivers - electric bike riders also suffer from it. If electric bikes are to be a true substitute for cars, this is not a small problem because consumers often have to choose between affordable lightweight commuting electric bikes and electric bikes with longer range.
Nothing can ruin a good electric bike atmosphere like a low battery. The battery is one of the most critical components on an electric bike, and the main concern is, "can my bike reach its destination?" This is a legitimate concern for riders and can cause a lot of anxiety at what should be an enjoyable riding experience! But the solution to alleviate this anxiety is simple - buying an extra electric bike battery. While this may seem extreme and may add more pressure to your wallet, it is not the only reason to purchase one. Here are 7 reasons why it's worth buying a second electric bike battery.
Achieving greater result with minimal effort
If you think your office is too far to ride a bike, think again! With the HiPeak commuter folding electric bike, you can ride farther than you think due to its pedal assist, powerful 750W motor, and large 48V 15Ah e-bike battery. It features different levels of PAS that can basically provide help for all of your rides - helping you ride farther and faster without feeling tired. And because you can also purchase a second battery and carry it with you, you can travel even further, making those weekend trips to the countryside more enjoyable!
Riding farther and improving performance
You can say goodbye to range anxiety! It may seem obvious, but it can't be overstated - buying a second electric bike battery can double your range! Who wouldn't love to ride further? HiPeak's folding electric bike hides the battery half-underneath the seat, making it easy to remove and charge when the battery is running low, and to install a second battery.
Providing more power to the engine
If you need the engine to provide more power, you may also like the option of a second battery - for example, if you commute long distances by bike, live in a hilly city, or are a tall driver like me. For most electric bicycles, the range may vary greatly depending on the level of support. For example, with HiPeak's Bona, you can travel 60 miles on the lowest assist level, but perhaps only 40 miles if you always ride with the support level at 7. So if you have a second battery, you can also provide more power to the engine.
Less charging, more riding
The charging time for an electric bike battery typically takes about 5-8 hours, depending on the battery capacity and the charger. However, with an extra battery, you don't have to count down endlessly until you can ride again. Once your first battery's charge drops to the last bar, simply remove it from your e-bike and place it on the charger while you pick up the second fully charged battery and start riding! With a second battery on hand, you can ride more and charge less. As a bonus, your battery life will be extended because you won't be charging one battery frequently when you have two. For those who frequently use an electric bike for commuting, it is recommended to rotate between the two batteries, as this can reduce the stress on each battery and extend the lifespan of each one.
Giving e-bikes more flexibility
On one hand, riders can choose a folding electric bike with a smaller battery capacity, which is more lightweight, and purchase a second battery when they have the financial means, thus saving money. The more people ride electric bikes, the farther they go, but if they reach the limit of their battery capacity, they may also break down. Providing a second battery will be a simple way for riders to "upgrade" their ride without having to purchase a new high-capacity electric bike. This also encourages users to travel long distances on folding electric bikes.
Always be prepared
Unexpected things happen in life, and being prepared is always the best course of action. When you have a second battery, you can be prepared for anything. Did your commuting electric bike unexpectedly run out of power? No problem, just switch to the second battery. Is your first battery not working? Fortunately, you can still use the other battery to ride. Did you misplace your battery? The second battery is ready! When your battery eventually reaches the end of its life, around 60% of its capacity, you will already have a spare battery ready to go.
Saving money
Over the years, battery technology has improved and the manufacturing cost of batteries has also become lower. If you have been considering buying a second battery for the past few years but did not have the extra cash, now is the time to purchase a second battery.
A spare battery is a good choice for any level of e-bike rider. It can help you increase your riding range, reduce charging, ensure you are prepared for anything, and save you some money.
Conclusion
In the past, we have all benefited from gasoline-powered cars, and electric bikes actually seem to have replaced more cars than regular bikes. Research also shows that people tend to ride electric bikes farther and more frequently. In other words, when people go on trips, they don't even consider riding a regular bike.
All of this is to say that the range of a commuter folding electric bike can determine the success or failure of a purchase; if an electric bike can't get you where you want to go, it doesn't matter how much you like it. Owning a second battery as standard will give consumers greater flexibility in their purchases and allow them to travel longer distances.
