2nd Morocco-Hungary Academic Forum Held in Rabat

MOROCCO, March 21 - The 2nd Academic and Scientific Forum between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Hungary was held, Monday in Rabat, at the headquarters of the National Center for Scientific and Technological Research (CNRST).

Organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, in collaboration with the Conference of Hungarian Rectors and with the support of the Embassy of Hungary in Rabat and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Budapest, this academic forum was marked by the presence of university presidents, academic leaders and representatives of institutions in charge of higher education, scientific research and innovation in both countries.

The Forum's opening ceremony was marked by the presence of the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Abdellatif Miraoui, the Ambassador of Hungary to Morocco Miklos Tromler, as well as the President of the Conference of Hungarian Rectors and Rector of the University Eötvös Loránd, László Borhy.

In a speech on this occasion, Miraoui stressed that the organization of this meeting reflects the particular importance that the two friendly countries give to the fields of higher education, scientific research, innovation and academic cooperation, considering that this forum provides a platform for discussion and debate on the opportunities offered by bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He also commended the quality of bilateral relations in the field of higher education and scientific research, noting in this regard the increase in the number of scholarships allocated to Moroccan students to pursue their studies in Hungarian universities which have increased from 100 to 165 scholarships under the STIPENDIUM HUNGARICUM Program.

These scholarships cover several disciplines including medicine and health sciences, engineering, agriculture, humanities and social sciences for bachelor, master and doctoral levels.

For his part, Tromler highlighted the dynamism that characterizes the relations between Morocco and Hungary and both countries’ common desire to continue to expand the areas of their bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of this academic forum, which works to consolidate cooperation between Morocco and Hungary in the fields of scientific research and innovation.

On the sidelines of this 2nd Forum, Moroccan and Hungarian universities have signed six agreements to give new impetus to Moroccan-Hungarian cooperation in the field of higher education, scientific research and innovation.

MAP: 20 March 2023