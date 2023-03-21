Rabat among "Extraordinary Destinations" to Explore in 2023, Time Magazine

MOROCCO, March 21 - Rabat, a budding cultural metropolis, is among the "extraordinary destinations" to explore in 2023, according to U.S Time magazine.

The capital of Morocco stands among 50 extraordinary destinations to discover in 2023 for the artistic and cultural reinvention it is witnessing is bestowing a new life upon the city, the magazine writes.

Among the numerous attractions in Rabat, the media talks about the LEED-Gold and HQE-certified Mohammed VI Tower, the tallest tower in Africa, boasting luxury accommodations and a panoramic viewing terrace at approximately 800 feet.

The media outlet cites also the newly completed multifunctional cultural venue Grand Theatre of Rabat. "It is the largest theater in the Arab world and in Africa. It will host ballet, opera, symphony, and philharmonic performances", according to Time magazine.

The innovative building, shaped like an undulating wave, contains a crystalline geometric auditorium designed by famed Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, as well as a 7,000-seat amphitheater, green spaces, a restaurant, workshops, and a bookstore.

In 2023, the city will host Visa for Music, an annual festival focusing on emerging artists from Africa and the Middle East. For movie-goers, Rabat's own Festival International du Cinéma d'Auteur will showcase 18 films, the media reports.

Visitors can stay in refined Moorish-style rooms at the Rabat Marriott Hotel near The National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco, or the new Fairmont La Marina Rabat Salé, the magazine adds.

To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places in 2023, the top spots to visit this year, Time solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

Explaining its method in choosing these destinations, Time says that the travel industry is back in full swing in 2023, but not without notable shifts in how and where we wander, adding that steeper costs and increased interest in sustainability and authenticity are reshaping the landscape.

MAP: 19 March 2023