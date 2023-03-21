[Latest Report] Global Night Vision Goggles Market Global And Regional Outlook, Price Trends, And Forecast To 2030

Night Vision Goggles Market Industry

Night Vision Goggles Market Size Is Projected To Reach 9.56 Billion In 2023 And Forecast Value Of USD 18.09 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 8.3%

The night vision goggles market is an industry that produces and sells devices designed to improve vision in low light conditions or complete darkness. NVGs (night vision goggles) are popular with military personnel, law enforcement personnel, hunters, outdoor adventurers, and others who require improved night vision or are working in low-light settings.

The market for night vision goggles is primarily driven by the military and law enforcement sectors, which require high-quality, reliable equipment to perform their duties. However, there is also an increasing civilian interest in these devices, particularly within the hunting and outdoor recreation industries.

Night Vision Goggles Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Orpha

Armasight

ATN

Yukon

Night Optics

Bushnell

NVT

KATOD

ROE

Night Owl

Global Night Vision Goggles By Types:

Image Intensifier

Thermal Image

Global Night Vision Goggles By Applications:

Industrial

Residential

Regions Covered In Night Vision Goggles Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

