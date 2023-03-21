The Artist Tree Brings Cannabis and Art to Riverside with New Dispensary and Delivery Service
Immersive Cannabis Shopping and Art Experiences Now Available in RiversideRIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary & Weed Delivery Riverside, a premier cannabis retailer and art destination, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new dispensary and marijuana delivery service in Riverside, CA. The Artist Tree offers a unique and immersive experience that combines cannabis, art, and learning.
Cannabis has been a source of inspiration for artists for centuries and their weed dispensary in Riverside showcases the natural synergy between the arts and cannabis. The retail store and lounge feature rotating exhibits from local artists and a variety of arts programming, enhancing the perception of the arts for those spending time in the location or nearby galleries, performance venues, and beyond.
The Artist Tree is known for offering a wide selection of cannabis products to suit every need, taste, and preference. The Riverside location will offer a selection of products including WYLD Edibles Soft Candy Gummies, Camino Edibles, Raw Garden, Jeeter Pre-Rolls, Yada Yada, and Stiizy Pods.
Customers have raved about The Artist Tree, with one saying, "Why I love the Artist Tree, First of all, their product is wonderful! All of it! The people that work there could not be more helpful." Another satisfied customer said, "The budtender was cool. She was so knowledgeable & helpful! She helped us find just what we were looking for. Their weed is amazing."
The new location in Riverside is sure to be a hit among cannabis enthusiasts and art lovers alike, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that is not to be missed. The Artist Tree’s new dispensary and delivery service is now open and ready to serve the Riverside community. Visit their website at www.theartisttree.com to learn more about the products and services available.
