Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,808 in the last 365 days.

The Artist Tree Brings Cannabis and Art to Riverside with New Dispensary and Delivery Service

the-artist-tree-dispensary-riverside-interior

weed-dispensary-in-riverside-california

cannabis-products-for-sale-the-artist-tree-riverside

Immersive Cannabis Shopping and Art Experiences Now Available in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary & Weed Delivery Riverside, a premier cannabis retailer and art destination, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new dispensary and marijuana delivery service in Riverside, CA. The Artist Tree offers a unique and immersive experience that combines cannabis, art, and learning.

Cannabis has been a source of inspiration for artists for centuries and their weed dispensary in Riverside showcases the natural synergy between the arts and cannabis. The retail store and lounge feature rotating exhibits from local artists and a variety of arts programming, enhancing the perception of the arts for those spending time in the location or nearby galleries, performance venues, and beyond.

The Artist Tree is known for offering a wide selection of cannabis products to suit every need, taste, and preference. The Riverside location will offer a selection of products including WYLD Edibles Soft Candy Gummies, Camino Edibles, Raw Garden, Jeeter Pre-Rolls, Yada Yada, and Stiizy Pods.

Customers have raved about The Artist Tree, with one saying, "Why I love the Artist Tree, First of all, their product is wonderful! All of it! The people that work there could not be more helpful." Another satisfied customer said, "The budtender was cool. She was so knowledgeable & helpful! She helped us find just what we were looking for. Their weed is amazing."

The new location in Riverside is sure to be a hit among cannabis enthusiasts and art lovers alike, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that is not to be missed. The Artist Tree’s new dispensary and delivery service is now open and ready to serve the Riverside community. Visit their website at www.theartisttree.com to learn more about the products and services available.

Mark Ross
Dispenza
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

The Artist Tree Brings Cannabis and Art to Riverside with New Dispensary and Delivery Service

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more