A Gift From God ‘The Gift That Keeps Giving’ Now Available In A Bilingual Version
Australian Author Tahirih Lemon and Ukrainian Illustrator Lusya Stetskovych collaborates to release English and Ukrainian version of popular children’s book.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Gift From God, a children’s illustration book for children aged 4-7 years from all faiths, is now available for purchase on IngramSpark and Amazon. The bilingual version has been produced by US-born Australian Author Tahirih Lemon and Ukrainian Illustrator Lusya Stetskovych with an aim to donate all proceeds from the sale to the Children of Heroes Charity Fund, a charity with the goal of providing long-term assistance to Ukrainian war-affected children who have lost one or both of their parents.
It is a well-known fact that many children in Ukraine have been on the verge of homelessness, as many of them also require psychological support and humanitarian assistance. This is why Tahirih Lemon, a trained primary teacher with a Master of Education, and Lusya Stetskovych, a freelance illustrator with years of experience working with major publishers and private clients, have decided to publish this book in English and Ukrainian language under Scared Square Publishing.
Tahirih explained, “I created and set up Sacred Square Publishing in 2019 while recovering from burnout. Its mission is to create books for children and young people about spirituality from all faiths and beliefs, including the Baha’i Faith. I had always dreamed of having some of my books translated into other languages, and I believe this is just a start!”
She continued, “Since Lusya is Ukrainian, I had the bright idea one day that we should transcribe into her language. Lusya suggested it would be better to create a bilingual version in English. When I suggested we donate the profits to a charity in Ukraine assisting the children impacted by the war, Lusya became very excited and proposed a few possible charities she knew were legit. Together we selected The Children of Heroes Charity Fund."
Tahirih Lemon has spent the past ten years working in the area of child protection, following her passion for helping vulnerable children from a young age. Her earlier tales were originally inspired by her children when they were younger, who were very curious about spiritual matters. She has been self-publishing books for over fifteen years and currently lives in Australia, having been to Tonga and New Zealand in the past.
Lusya Stetskovych, a Master's degree in Graphics graduate from the Ukrainian Academy of Printing, has previous experience working as a 2D artist in game studios and as a graphic designer before ultimately switching to illustration. She likes using her imagination and creativity and working with graphic forms to illustrate children's picture books. She was born in a small town near West Ukraine and describes her family as her most priced possession. ‘The world stands with Ukraine like never before, and it has a huge meaning to us.’ Said Lusya Stetskovych.
A Gift From God (дарунок від Бога) is available via Amazon and the Book Depository.
Tahirih Lemon
Sacred Square Publishing
tahirihlemon@gmail.com