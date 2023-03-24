There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,371 in the last 365 days.
DR. PHONE FIX, CANADA’S CELL PHONE REPAIR GROWTH LEADER CHOSEN A SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CANADA AUTHORIZED SERVICE PARTNER
Warren Michaels, Dr. Phone Fix
March 24, 2023, 00:05 GMT
Samsung Electronics Canada
Dr. Phone Fix provides flexible options for customers requiring same day repairs, and so we are excited to welcome them to our extensive service network.”
— Frank Martino, VP, Corporate Service, Samsung Electronics Canada.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Phone Fix, Canada’s growth leader in the cell phone repair business, announced today that they are now an Authorized Service Partner for Samsung Electronics Canada, across 19 cities.
This new accreditation enables Dr. Phone Fix technicians, accredited by Samsung, to do both in and out of warranty repairs for Samsung mobile phone users, using genuine Samsung parts and tools. Dr. Phone Fix will also provide a 125-point health check to repaired devices, using Samsung’s Galaxy Diagnostics Tool.
“We’re honoured by this recognition and delighted that our partnership will bring convenient access to our mutual customers,” said Piyush Sawhney, CEO, Dr. Phone Fix. “Our 35 locations are pleased to join Samsung’s extensive network in 2023 with a goal of another 165 locations by 2030.”
“Samsung customer service is about providing convenient, seamless and accessible service for everyone – from Canadians living in the busiest cities to the remotest parts of the country,” said Frank Martino, Vice President, Corporate Service, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Dr. Phone Fix provides flexible options for customers requiring same day repairs, and so we are excited to welcome them to our extensive service network.”
