Smart Microwave Ovens Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart microwave ovens market. As per TBRC’s smart microwave ovens market forecast, the global smart microwave ovens market is expected to grow to $4.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

With increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products, there is a rise in penetration of smart home appliances like smart microwave ovens. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest smart microwave ovens market share. Major players in the smart microwave ovens market include Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Breville USA Inc., Panasonic, GE (Haier), Sharp, SAMSUNG.

Trending Smart Microwave Ovens Market Trend

Scan-to-cook feature is a technology that makes the preparation and cooking of pre-packaged and frozen foods easier with a scan of the barcode over the package by the smartphone with the use of an associated app. The customized and recommended instructions are sent to the microwave oven with a barcode scan which results in the perfection of the meals being prepared. In in 2021, LG announced the launch of Double Oven Gas Slide-in Range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with the scan-to-cook feature. The brand has partnered with Boston-based AI start-up Food space Technology to develop the scan-to-cook feature. With a busy lifestyle globally, many families prefer frozen foods for meals and with the advantage of the Scan-to-cook feature the user need not depend on frozen food preparation instructions which takes the guesswork out of cooking and results in perfection which is expected to boost the demand of smart microwave oven market.

Smart Microwave Ovens Market Segments

• By Product Type: Grill Microwave Oven, Convection Microwave Oven, Microwave/Light-wave Oven, Other Product Types

• By Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket and Supermarket, Speciality Store, Online Store, Other Distribution Channels

• By End User: Commercial, Personal

• By Geography: The global smart microwave ovens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smart microwave oven is an appliance that is connected to the internet and smartphone, or other smart devices through the cloud or app. The connectivity gives more control over the oven, and the user can decide its activity through the commands on the app or through other means like voice.

Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart microwave ovens market size, drivers and trends, smart microwave ovens market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and smart microwave ovens market growth across geographies. The smart microwave ovens market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

