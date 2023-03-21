Celebrities Come Out to Support The Kristine Kelly Foundation for Animals

Comisar making friends in L.A.

Kristine Kelly has been a hero and advocate to animals for over twenty years.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristine Kelly has been an animal rights activist and advocate for over 20 years. With her iconic organization, The Kristine Kelly Foundation , this part time Hollywood actress turned her attentions to rescuing and finding homes for countless mistreated animals. This 40ish petite blonde looks more like a movie star than an animal rescue worker but her sweet disposition quickly calms you and makes you listen to what she has to say. Now many celebrities are starting to listen. Steve Comisar has been a Hollywood actor since his early teens. He is also a reformed con man trying to redeem himself for the fraudulent conduct that landed him in prison. When he was released in 2017 it was very difficult to reignite his once promising acting career. So Comisar turned his attention to giving back and making amends by donating products and services to the less fortunate and needy. While looking at Facebook Comisar ran into Kelly’s professional page and decided to find out what he could do to help. Comisar donated money to purchase dog food for the poor scared animals in her shelter.Comisar had front row tickets to a sold out performance at the Pantages theater in Hollywood and offered to take Kelly. Comisar says, “At first she said yes then called to cancel because she didn’t want to leave one of her sick rescue dogs alone. Now that’s dedication. Kristine is definitely someone I am proud to know and I’d do anything I can to help her organization.”While Kelly is up at the crack of dawn every day to feed her hungry residents, Comisar will be getting ready to send a lucky ten year old boy and his father to a live television taping of WWE SmackDown this Friday evening, March 31, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. These VIP ringside seats include the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a meet and greet with the WWE Superstars. This is just one day away from Wrestlemania weekend.Both Kelly and Comisar feel it is their ambition in life to help others. Comisar’s manager says, “I always tell Steven to help people who can’t ever pay you back. That’s true giving. And hopefully a kind A-lister will feel compassion for Steven and help him book a few decent acting roles to get his career back on track again. Then he can buy Kristine a brand new kennel and a pink Bentley.”TAGS: Kristine Kelly, Kristine Kelly Foundation, advocate, activist, donations, animals, animal rights, actress, author, Steve Comisar, actor, con man, fraudster, fraud, scams, con games, movies, television, TV, commercials, tough luck, prison, redemption, giving back, making amends, kennel, shelter, pound, strays.By: Alexis Fox, Celebrity NewswireMEDIA CONTACT:

The Kristine Kelly Foundation (video clip):