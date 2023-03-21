Flexible Display Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Flexible Display Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 33.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Flexible Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global flexible display market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like display type, substrate material, application, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 33.5%
The global flexible display market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the surging usage of electronic devices like smartphones and PCs globally. This is due to the rapid digitalisation and growing urban population across the globe. Going further, the surging demand for display-based consumer electronics and consumer preference towards flexible, and energy-efficient gadgets is likely to drive the market growth.
The growing demand for flexible displays in digital signage systems due to the increasing focus on innovative marketing strategies by numerous companies is expected to boost the market growth in the coming timeframe. Based on the substrate material, the plastic segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the flexible display market. This is because plastic substrates offer a greater level of protection against scratches and also support resistive touchscreens.
Due to the growing demand for flexible substrates and low costs, especially in the electronics industry, the increasing preference for plastic as a substrate material is expected to fuel the market. Meanwhile, glass segment is expected to witness significant demand because of its increased durability and higher resistance to water vapor as well as other gases.
Flexible Display Industry Definition and Major Segments
Flexible displays are known as electronic visual displays which are flexible in form. Such displays are extensively employed in electronic devices such as e-readers, digital displays, mobile phones, and laptops, among others. The quality, resolution, and durability of the display can vary depending upon display type, however, flexible displays are usually thin, lightweight, and shatter-proof.
By display type, the market is classified into:
OLED
LCD
EPD (Electronic Paper Display)
Others
Based on the substrate material, the market is segmented into:
Glass
Plastic
Others
By application, the market is classified into:
Smartphones and Tablets
Smart Wearables
Televisions and Digital Signage Systems
Personal Computers and Laptops
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Flexible Display Market Trends
With technological advancements across the field of display technologies, the introduction of advanced flexible displays is likely to create growth opportunities for the market key players. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain momentum in the flexible display market share over the coming years on account of the increasing demand for lightweight and compact electronic devices.
The increasing usage of smartphones along with the rising adoption of advanced technologies like augmented reality and 3D displays is likely to positively influence the market growth of flexible displays across the region. The strong presence of several consumer electronics manufacturers along with a vast customer base is further driving the demand for flexible displays across the region. Countries like South Korea, Japan, India, and China are witnessing an increased demand and usage of flexible displays.
China is among the largest producers of flexible OLED screens across the globe and holds a sizable share of the flexible display market. With increasing investments by Chinese manufacturers in new fabrication facilities, the market growth is expected to enhance owing to the initiatives and support of the Chinese government.
Key Market Players
The major players in the flexible display market report are:
LG Display Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Innolux Corporation
Royole Corporation
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Other