High Speed Camera Market – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2029 – By PMI
The report "Global High Speed Camera Market, By Product, By Usage, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Prophecy Market Insights, the demand of “High Speed Camera Market accounted for US$ 420 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%”
• In June 2020, Photron launched a high-performance, compact, and lightweight sealed housing, high-speed camera FASTCAM Nova R2, which captures videos/ photos at the performance of 1,440 frames / sec with 4 million pixels.
• In May 2020, nac Image Technology launched a 60 Gpixel/sec camera, Memrecam ACS-1 M60. The ACS-1 M60 provides one-megapixel images at an incredible 60,000 frames per second in high-quality mode and an unreal 100,000 fps in nac’s proprietary boost mode.
• In March 2019, Vision Research launched VEO 440, the product shoots at over 1,100 fps at the full four-megapixel resolution, over 2,000 fps at full 1080p HD, and up to 290,000 fps at the minimum resolution.
Major factors driving the growth of the market include cumulative demand for compact high-speed cameras, high adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing, rise in adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace, wide use in automotive and transportation, the growing use of high-speed cameras in media & entertainment and sports. Digital high-speed cameras are gaining demand in the number of industry verticals due to their enhanced features and praised image capturing techniques. Increase in demand of safety concerns in automotive and transportation shows growth in high-speed cameras. Several automotive applications such as tire testing, safety test applications, suspension testing, transmission testing, combustion system, and over-road testing amongst others offer profitable prospects for high-speed cameras in this industry vertical. Improved picture capturing abilities used in the automotive and transportation industry vertical generates opportunities for high-speed camera market globally. High-speed cameras are used to identify traffic violations, objects on highways, traffic monitoring, and for toll collections.
High-speed cameras are equipped with facilities that enable them to read license plate of a vehicle passing through toll gates, and automatically deduct the amount from the account associated with each plate. Increase in demand for high-speed cameras within the sports sector is also on the rise owing to its enhanced capabilities such as high resolution, frame rate, and image processing. Rise in adoption of this market in aerospace are expected to significantly affect the growth of the global high-speed camera market.
The global high speed camera market accounted for US$ 420 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, usage, application, and region.
• Depending upon product, the 0-2 MP segment held the largest market share due to the adoption of high-speed cameras. It has major applications for instance projectile tracking, missile launch, component tracking in aerospace, defense & military and product & material testing.
• Depending upon the usage, the used high-speed camera is the most dominant segment in the global high-speed camera market due to the cost effectiveness it gives over new high-speed camera.
• By application, Depending upon application, the global market is segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, consumer electronics, entertainment & media, sports, and others. The automotive & transportation segment shows the highest growth due to the high-speed imaging solutions, such as product testing, combustion, materials testing, flow visualizations, vibration, crack propagation, bio mechanics, fluid dynamics, and spray analysis.
• By region, U.S. is experiencing rapid growth in high-speed camera market due to high industry standards and presence of major market players such as Vision Research Inc., Motion Capture Technologies, Fastec Imaging Corporation, which are investing in high-speed camera with high frame rate, high resolution, and fast processing. Such factors help the industries in the production and manufacturing processes, which increases the product line by ensuring 100% accuracy.
1. Integration of AI and Machine Learning: High speed cameras are increasingly being integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to enable real-time data analysis and decision-making. This integration can significantly enhance the performance of high speed cameras in various applications such as sports, automotive, and aerospace.
2. Miniaturization: There is a growing demand for miniaturized high speed cameras that can be easily integrated into portable devices such as smartphones, drones, and wearable devices. This trend is being driven by the need for high speed imaging in various applications such as sports, entertainment, and healthcare.
3. Increasing Use in Healthcare: High speed cameras are increasingly being used in healthcare applications such as surgical procedures, gait analysis, and biomechanics. The high speed imaging capabilities of these cameras enable precise and accurate measurements, which can be used to improve the outcomes of various medical procedures.
4. 3D Imaging: There is a growing demand for high speed cameras that can capture 3D images and videos. This trend is being driven by the increasing use of 3D imaging in various applications such as robotics, entertainment, and virtual reality.
5. Rising Demand for High-Resolution Cameras: There is a growing demand for high-speed cameras that can capture high-resolution images and videos. This trend is being driven by the increasing use of high-resolution cameras in various applications such as automotive testing, aerospace, and defense.
• High Frame Rate
• High Resolution
• Versatility
• Non-Destructive Testing
• Real-Time Monitoring
• Reduced Costs
• Improved Safety
Covid-19 Impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the high speed camera market. Here are some of the effects of the pandemic on the market:
1. Disruption in Supply Chain: The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, leading to shortages in raw materials and components used in the manufacturing of high speed cameras. This has resulted in delays in production and delivery of high speed cameras.
2. Reduced Demand: The pandemic has led to reduced demand for high speed cameras in some applications such as entertainment, sports, and advertising, as many events and activities have been canceled or postponed. However, there has been an increase in demand for high speed cameras in healthcare applications, such as respiratory research and vaccine development.
3. Adoption of Remote Working: The pandemic has led to an increase in remote working, which has resulted in a higher demand for high speed cameras with video conferencing and collaboration capabilities.
4. Government Regulations: The pandemic has led to the implementation of various government regulations, such as social distancing and lockdowns, which have impacted the operations of high speed camera manufacturers and distributors.
5. Economic Uncertainty: The pandemic has created economic uncertainty, leading to a decrease in investments and funding for research and development of high speed cameras. This has slowed down the introduction of new products and technologies in the market.
• High Speed Imaging Capability
• Improved Data Analysis
• Versatility
• Non-Destructive Testing
• Real-Time Monitoring
• Improved Safety
• Cost-Effective
Overall, the use of high speed cameras can lead to improved performance, better data analysis, increased efficiency, and reduced costs in various applications.
The prominent player operating in the global high speed camera market includes Photron Limited, Olympus Corporation, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Imaging Technology Inc., Del Imaging Systems LLC, Motion Capture Technologies, AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging Corporation, Optronis GmbH, PCO AG, and Weisscam GmbH.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
1. What are some common applications of high speed cameras?
High speed cameras are used in various applications such as automotive testing, healthcare, sports, entertainment, manufacturing, and research and development.
2. What factors should I consider when purchasing a high speed camera?
Some factors to consider when purchasing a high speed camera include frame rate, resolution, storage capacity, connectivity, and price.
3. What are some recent trends in the high speed camera market?
Some recent trends in the high speed camera market include the increasing demand for high speed cameras in healthcare applications, the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in high speed cameras, and the development of compact and portable high speed cameras.
