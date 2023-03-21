PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2023 Villar assures P80b funds for farmers for the next five years Sen. Cynthia A. Villar yesterday called on everybody to work together to achieve our goal of improving the lives of coconut farmers and the coconut industry. Villar, Chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, was the Guest Speaker during the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) Planning Workshop held at ATI Compound in Quezon City March 20, 2023 In her speech, Villar cited Republic Act No. 11524, or the "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act" signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last February 26, 2021, and took effect on March 13, 2021. She said it created the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund (CFITF) which ensures the funding of P80 billion for the next five years. This will benefit 2.5 million coconut farmers and the coconut industry in general. "The former President said that this law is a historic "gamechanger" that will pave the way to modernizing and industrializing the Philippine coconut sector," said d Villar. "The law also mandated for the preparation of the CFIDP, which shall set the directions and policies for the development and rehabilitation of the coconut industry within 50 years," she added. The utilization of the Trust Fund, she said, shall be in accordance with the formulated plan. It shall also take into account the annual allocation of the Trust Fund provided for by the law, which is: (a) 20% for the development of hybrid coconut seed farms, and nursery for planting and replanting: 15% to be implemented by the PCA; and the 5% by the DOST-PCAARRD for research; (b) 8% for the training of farmers and their families; (c) 5% for research, marketing, and promotion; (d) 4% for Crop Insurance; (e) 10% for the Farm improvements through diversification and intercropping with livestock, dairy, poultry, coffee, and cacao production; (f) 10% for Shared facilities for processing; (g) 5% for the Organizing and empowerment of coconut farmer organizations and cooperatives; (h)10% for the Credit programs through DBP and LBP; (i) 10% for the Infrastructure Development; (j) 8% for the Scholarship program for farmers and their families; (k) 10% for Health and medical program for farmers and their families. "Now is the time to give our coconut farmers, who are considered to be the poorest in our country with the monthly income of only P1,500, the much needed and long-awaited support and attention from the Government," noted the senator. Villar, tiniyak ang P80b pondo sa mga magsasaka sa loob ng 5 taon Nanawagan kahapon si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na sama-sama tayong magtrabaho upang mapabuti ang buhay ng coconut farmers at coconut industry. Guest Speaker si Villar, Chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, sa Agricultural Training Institute (ATI)-Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) Planning Workshop na idinaos sa ATI Compound sa Quezon City noong March 20, 2023. Sa Kanyang pananalita, binanggit ni Villar ang Republic Act No. 11524, o Ang "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act" na nilagdaan ni President Rodrigo Duterte noong February 26, 2021, at naging epektibo March 13, 2021. Sa ilalim nito, binuo ang Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund (CFITF) upang siguruhin ang P80 billion pondo sa 5 taon. Mabibiyayaan into ang 2.5 million coconut farmers at ang coconut industry. "The former President said that this law is a historic "gamechanger" that will pave the way to modernizing and industrializing the Philippine coconut sector," sabi ni Villar. "The law also mandated for the preparation of the CFIDP, which shall set the directions and policies for the development and rehabilitation of the coconut industry within 50 years," dagdag pa niya. Dapat na naayon sa inilatag na plano ang paggamit sa Trust Fund, ani Villar, Ikokonsidera rin ang taunang alokasyon Trust Fund na base sa batas gaya ng mga sumusunod: (a) 20% sa development ng hybrid coconut seed farms at nursery para sa planting at replanting: 15% Ang ipatutupad ng PCA at 5% DOST-PCAARRD para sa research; (b) 8% sa training ng mga magsasaka at kanilang pamilya; (c) 5% sa research, marketing, at promotion; (d) 4% sa Crop Insurance; (e) 10% sa Farm improvements sa pamamagitan ng diversification at intercropping na may livestock, dairy, poultry, coffee, at cacao production; (f) 10% sa Shared facilities sa processing; (g) 5% Organizing at empowerment ng coconut farmer organizations at cooperatives; (h)10% sa Credit programs sa pamamagitan ng DBP at LBP; (i) 10% sa Infrastructure Development; (j) 8% sa Scholarship program para sa farmers at kanilang pamilya; (k) 10% sa Health at medical program para sa farmers at kanilang pamilya." "Now is the time to give our coconut farmers, who are considered to be the poorest in our country with the monthly income of only P1,500, the much needed and long-awaited support and attention from the Government," giit ng senador.