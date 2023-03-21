Leukapheresis Market is estimated to be US$ 149.22 by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2032 - By PMI
The report “Leukapheresis Market, By Type,By Application, By End-Users - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEUKAPHERESIS MARKET accounted for US$ 64.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 149.22 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. Leukapheresis is the procedure used for separating and collecting white blood cells. Leukapheresis is done in patients who are having (AML) acute myeloid leukemia. Leukemia or Hodgkin disease, allergy, tissue damage from burn injury or surgery, rheumatoid arthritis, viral or bacterial infection causes high white blood cell count. High white blood cells causes symptoms like fever, sweat, chilling, decreased appetite and fatigue. High white blood cells causes particular blood cancers. White blood cells which exceed 11,000 micro liter are called leukocytosis. Bone marrow disease causes high production of white blood cells. Fresh leukopaks rich in source of T cells, B cells, and other white blood cells are used in drug development, cell-therapy process development and immunological research.
Leukopaks are collected from healthy human donors under IRB approved protocol in FDA registered collection centers. Apheresis machine is used for leukapheresis. Leukapheresis is the treatment that helps in lowering number of leukemia cells in blood temporarily. Leukapheresis is mostly used to collect blood stem cells which are used as a bone marrow transplant in treating blood cancers. Leukapheresis also collects CAR T cells (chimeric antigen receptor) which are certain immune cells in treatment of blood cancers. Leukapheresis are used in extracting all types of white blood cells. Leukapheresis also supports in HIV pathogenesis studies. Compared to chemotherapy Leukapheresis rapidly reduce number of leukocytes and effective method in reducing early mortality of patients having HLL (hyperleukocytic leukaemia). Rising demand of leukopaks and effectiveness in treatment of cancer has given positive impact in growth of Leukapheresis market.
The report “Leukapheresis Market, By Type (Leukapheresis Cell Separators, Leukapheresis Columns, Leukapheresis Disposables, Leukoreduction Filters, and Others), By Application (Therapeutic applications, Research applications), By End-Users (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, Blood Centers, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
•In 2019, PPA research group which is leading supplier of hematologic products in pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and life science research acquired by BioIVT. These products aid in studies on toxicity assays, drug discovery, target validation and target discovery. With its acquisition, BioIVT has broadened disease state apheresis collections and portfolio of immune cells.
•In 2020, StemExpress has launched new ‘Frozen Leukopak’ which has offered flexible and convenient time for researchers. The new ‘Frozen Leukopak’ is the product of Leukapheresis obtained from single donor which provides an enriched PBMC (peripheral blood mononuclear cell) fraction which is composed of monocytes and lymphocytes with low red blood cells (RBCs) and granulocytes.
Analyst View:
Leukapheresis has become important and effective procedure in blood cancer treatment and in research study. Leukapheresis corrects metabolic abnormalities and also alleviates the symptoms of leukostasis. In treating hyperleukocytosis leukapheresis has become most important and most imperative adjuvant therapy. Improvements in apparatus of leukapheresis to achieve accurate and rapid sorting of leukocytes and reducing adverse reactions and side effects during procedure is need to be solved. Rising demand of leukopaks in research has fueled the market growth. However, new inventions, advancement in leukopheresis and study on its side effects are highly recommended which can propel the growth of Leukapheresis market till forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Leukapheresis Market accounted for US$ 64.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 149.22 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-Users and Region.
•Based on Type, Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into Leukapheresis Cell Separators, Leukapheresis Columns, Leukapheresis Disposables, Leukoreduction Filters, and others.
•Based on Application, Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into Therapeutic applications, Research applications.
•Based on End-Users, Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, Blood Centers, and others.
•By Region, the Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Leukapheresis Market:
• Haemonetics Corporation
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• Terumo BCT Inc
• HemaCare
• StemExpress
• ZenBio
• Macopharma
• PPA Research Group
• STEMCELL Technologies
• Caltag Medsystem
• Fresenius
• AllCells
• BioIVT
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Leukapheresis Market:
1. What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the leukapheresis market?
The key drivers of the leukapheresis market include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for blood components and plasma products, and technological advancements in leukapheresis procedures. The major challenges in the market include the high cost of leukapheresis procedures and limited awareness about the benefits of leukapheresis. The opportunities in the market include the growing demand for leukapheresis in emerging economies and the development of novel leukapheresis technologies.
2. What are the most common applications of leukapheresis, and which application is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years?
The most common applications of leukapheresis include therapeutic apheresis, stem cell transplantation, and research applications. The therapeutic apheresis segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and the increasing adoption of leukapheresis for the treatment of these diseases.
3. What are the key strategies adopted by players in the leukapheresis market to gain a competitive advantage, and how effective are these strategies?
The key strategies adopted by players in the leukapheresis market to gain a competitive advantage include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, new product launches, and investments in research and development. These strategies are effective in enhancing the market presence, expanding the product portfolio, and improving the technological capabilities of the companies. Additionally, companies are focusing on offering customized leukapheresis solutions to cater to the specific needs of the end-users and strengthening their distribution networks to reach a wider customer base.
4. What are the major trends shaping the leukapheresis market, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?
The major trends shaping the leukapheresis market include the growing demand for leukapheresis in emerging economies, the increasing adoption of leukapheresis for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, and the development of novel leukapheresis technologies. Additionally, the trend towards personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the leukapheresis market, as it offers the potential for targeted and more effective treatments. In the future, the market is expected to witness further technological advancements, as well as the development of more efficient and cost-effective leukapheresis procedures.
