Anti-pollution Mask Market is estimated to be 6.2 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecasted period-By PMI
The report. "Anti-pollution Mask Market, By Product Type , By Filter Type, By Application , and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent Coronavirus endemic since the beginning of 2020 has stimulated the demand for both reusable and disposable anti-pollution masks across the globe . The anti-pollution mask market accounted for US$ 2.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 6.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The report. "Global Anti-pollution Mask Market, By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, and Combination Filter), By Application (Industrial/Commercial and Communal), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Modern Trade, and Other Sales Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2017, Clean Air Store, an e-commerce portal that enables protection solution from outdoor and indoor pollution, introduced RespoKare mask. The product consists of pollution indicator that carries the level of NO2 gas exposure by the wearer.
• In November 2018, O2TODAY introduced O2SafeAir through global travel retail Indiegogo, which is an urban face mask
• In August 2019, Purelogic Labs India developed India’s first anti-pollution mask mainly for children
• In January 2019, Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio for consumer with Mi AirPOP PM2.5 anti-pollution mask.
Request Sample of Anti-pollution Mask Market:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4281
Analyst View:
Increasing air pollution is one of the major risk factors for death and is accounted for 5 million deaths annually. It causes infections and diseases such as stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, lower respiratory infections, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In the recent years, the air pollution level has increased at a startling rate. This is mainly attributed to rising demand for air filtering products for personal and occupational purposes and is projected to boost the growth of the global anti-pollution mask market.
Along with the increasing rate of industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India, there is a rise in the level of air pollution, owing to which the demand for anti-pollution masks in the industrial sector is growing faster. Additionally, the government firms are undertaking various policies to promote the awareness regarding anti-pollution masks among individuals in the industrial sectors in order to protect them from diseases caused by air pollution.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Anti-pollution Mask Market”, By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, and Combination Filter), By Application (Industrial/Commercial and Communal), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Modern Trade, and Other Sales Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Download free sample PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4281
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global anti-pollution mask market accounted for US$ 2.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 6.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, filter type, application, sales channel, and region.
• By product type, disposable anti-pollution mask segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019. Growing level of pollution worldwide have forced the government firms to act on stringent regulations concerning pollution control and their remedies.
• By filter type, the target market is segmented into particulate filter, gas & odor filter, and combination filter.
• By application, communal segment is projected to witness a largest revenue share in the global anti-pollution mask market in the coming years.
Additionally, the market for an anti-pollution mask on the basis of application is segmented into gas & odor filter, particulate filter, and combination filter.
• By sales channel, the pharmacy/drug store segment has gained a highest market share and is projected to increase at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
• By region, Asia Pacific region accounted for highest anti-pollution mask market share, estimating for 33.0% of the global revenue in 2019. Rising pollution levels in the region has declined the air quality in countries such as China and India. As per WHO, in 2015, China and India had 1.1 million deaths on ease of air-pollution, which was about 50% of the global air pollution deaths in 2015.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global anti-pollution mask market includes 3M Company, Totobobo Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., RESPILON Ltd., idMASK Co., Ltd., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Airinum AB, Kowa Company, Ltd., and Pranaair.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Anti-pollution Mask Market:
1. What is an anti-pollution mask?
An anti-pollution mask is a type of respiratory protective equipment that is designed to filter out airborne pollutants, such as dust, smoke, and exhaust fumes, that can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.
2. What are some of the key drivers of growth in the anti-pollution mask market?
Some of the key drivers of growth in the anti-pollution mask market include increasing levels of air pollution in urban areas, growing awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution, and rising demand for respiratory protective equipment from workers in industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing.
3. What are some of the major players in the anti-pollution mask market?
Some of the major players in the anti-pollution mask market include 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Vogmask, Cambridge Mask Co., and Respro, among others.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related Report:
Environment Monitoring Market, By Product (Environmental Monitors (Fixed Environmental Monitors and Portable Environmental Monitors), Environmental Sensors (Analog Sensors and Digital Sensors) and Environmental Monitoring Software), By Sampling Method (Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring and Active Monitoring), By Application (Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring and Noise Pollution Monitoring), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Environmental Protection Equipment Market, By Water Pollution Control Equipment (Industrial Waste Water and Urban Waste Water), By Air Pollution Control Equipment (Vehicle Emission Control, Dust Control, and Desulfurization), By Land Pollution Treatment Equipment (Municipal Solid Waste Treatment), and By Application, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
4. Investment Analysis
5. Competitive Analysis
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube