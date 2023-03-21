Rise in demand for sharps containers to dispose sharps waste to fuel demand for sharps containers market

Sharps Containers Market

The global sharps containers market size is estimated to reach $632.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharps containers are specially designed containers that are used for the safe disposal of sharps, which are any objects or instruments that are capable of causing puncture wounds or lacerations. This can include needles, syringes, lancets, and other medical instruments.

Sharps containers are typically made from puncture-resistant materials such as plastic or metal, and they have a tight-fitting lid to prevent accidental exposure to the contents. They are often labeled with warning symbols to indicate the potential hazards of the contents.

Sharps containers are commonly used in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and clinics, as well as in other settings where sharps are used, such as in homes where individuals require regular injections for medical conditions.

It is important to dispose of sharps properly to reduce the risk of accidental injury and the spread of infectious diseases. Sharps containers should be used according to the instructions provided by the manufacturer, and they should be properly sealed and disposed of in accordance with local regulations.

Impact of covid19 on Sharps Containers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the healthcare industry, including the market for sharps containers. Here are some of the ways in which the pandemic has affected the sharps containers market:

Increased use of sharps containers: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in the use of sharps containers due to the increased need for medical supplies and equipment, including needles and syringes, for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Changes in medical waste management: The pandemic has led to changes in the management of medical waste, including the safe disposal of sharps containers. The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies has increased the amount of medical waste generated, which has placed a greater demand on sharps containers.

Supply chain disruptions: The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of raw materials, components, and finished products, including sharps containers. This has impacted the availability and pricing of sharps containers in the market.

Shift in focus towards infection prevention and control: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of infection prevention and control in healthcare settings. This has led to an increased emphasis on the safe disposal of medical waste, including the use of sharps containers, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Sharps Containers Market Key Players-

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Bemis Health Care,

Bondtech Corporation,

Cardinal Health,

EnviroTain,

GPC Medical Ltd.,

Harloff,

Henery Schiens,

Stericycle ,

and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

