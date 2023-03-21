Artificial Turf Market Analysis and Forecast: BY 2022-2032 -BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-165]Artificial Turf Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial Turf Market accounted for US$ 2.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.2 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. Artificial turf is a surface. It is used in areas where grass surfaces are required, like big fields or grounds. Artificial turf is recyclable, and that have a low environmental impact; artificial turf is an artificial surface produced using synthetic fibers. They eliminate the need for pesticides or fertilizer, thus reducing the number of chemicals that make their way to the water table. It can also eliminate the need for lawn maintenance equipment so, reducing the dangerous emission, a key ingredient of smog. With rapid technological advancements, we have finally been ready to mimic natural grass in touch and comfort.
Key Highlights:
• AstroTurf Corporation Launched Interactive Virtual Campus to Showcase Products, in which Advancing the boundaries of performance and durability for the artificial turf market for over 55 years, AstroTurf Corporation has fixed a new industry standard for digital marketing with the launch of the AstroTurf University Virtual Campus.
• In October 2020, Purchase Green Artificial Grass Launched Franchising Program. Launching a nationwide franchising program drives national artificial grass for its product manufacturing quality and distribution model.
Analyst View:
The faster development of technology has helped synthetic grass yarn grow with leaps acceptable in sports and at home. Nowadays, increasing demand for the third generation of artificial turf and rising personal disposable income are major factors that boost the growth of the synthetic turf market. Rising awareness about environment-friendly and low-maintenance properties, rising emergence of sports clubs and venues, and increasing growing application in residential lawns are some indirect artificial turf market growth determinants. The rising penetration of e-commerce platforms in developing economies will generate lucrative remunerative unnatural turf market growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Artificial Turf Market accounted for US$ 2.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.2 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The Global Artificial Turf Market is segmented by Material, Application, and Region.
• By Material, Global Artificial Turf Market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyamides (Nylon).
• By Application, Global Artificial Turf Market is segmented into Contact Sport, Leisure & Landscaping, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Artificial Turf Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
• involves Sport Group
• Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass)
• FieldTurf
• CoCreation Grass Corporation
• Global Syn-Turf, Inc.
• ForestGrass
• Controlled Products
• LLC (GrassTex)
• Synlawn Artificial Grass
• The Dow Chemical Company (DOW)
• TigerTurf
• Challenger Industries Inc.
Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market. For instance, For instance, in 2015, CCGrass has installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea. All of them have gained the highest FIFA field certification.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Regional Insights:
The artificial turf market accounted for US$ 4.99 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11.30 billion by 2030, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2%. In the region, the global Artificial turf market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for a significant global market revenue share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the projected period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing popularity of outdoor sports, the presence of many sports fields, and switching trends from natural grass to synthetic grass are expected to drive growth for artificial turf in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth rate in volume over the forecast period due to growing constructions backed by rising investments from foreign multinationals. Developing hospitality and tourism industries are the major factors triggering the consumption of the product in commercial applications. Moreover, rapid urbanization and growing constructions for commercial playgrounds are likely to support the global market growth.
Read Related Insights:
