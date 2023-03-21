Pigments Market is estimated to be US$ 40.02 billion by 2022-2032 -BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-175]Pigments Market,By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pigment is solid substances which improve appearances or impart color to the substrate. The pigment is insoluble material incorporated by mixing them via a proper medium. The pigment has high tinting strength as compared to other materials added in the mixture. It has three major functions such as impart color to medium, hide substrate and enhance the strength of paint film. Organic pigment includes carbon atoms that are non- toxic or have a low level of toxicity, therefore they are safer for the environment. Organic pigment is obtained from petroleum distillates, coal tar, succinic acid, phthalonitrile, and aniline. These pigments offer high color strength as well as high durability and are also available in a wide range of fresh colors, such as green, yellow, blue, orange, and red. The global pigment market accounted for US$ 41.18 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 74.98 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%.
Key Highlights:
• In August 2021, With the new lead-free Paliotan VIU range and accompanying technical service offering, Sun Chemical has created a full-service package to facilitate the substitution of lead components in coatings formulations.
Analyst View:
Customers are becoming more cautious about the products they consume as their health concerns and awareness grow, and they are gravitating towards organic pigment. This proclivity is assisting in the global pigment market's expansion. However, it becomes more complicated as a customer focuses more on things that are hazardous to the environment, such as some pigments, such as molybdate sulphate, lead chromate, cadmium, and lead sulfochromate. As a result, some pigments are heavily regulated, and their use is restricted.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Pigments Market accounted for US$ 22 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 40.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%. Global Pigments market is segmented into product type, application and region.
• Based on Product Type, the Pigments Market is segmented into Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments and Specialty Pigments.
• Based on Application, the Global Pigments Market is segmented into Paints and Coatings, Construction Materials, Plastics and Printing Inks.
• By Region, the Global Pigments Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Pigments Market:
• BASF
• DIC Corporation
• Jeco group
• Lily group
• Lomon billions
• Meghmani organics limited
• Sudarshan chemicals limited
• Tronox.
Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on strategic partnerships as well as the launching of the products to gain a competitive edge in the target market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
