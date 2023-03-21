Dr. Gholam Mujtaba to visit Pakistan next month as Special Envoy to Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee
New York, March-18: Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, a senior Leader of the Republican Party is all set to visit Pakistan as Special Envoy to Congressman Michael McCaul Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
All eyes are focused to rescue and salvage cash strapped nuclear Pakistan which is threatened by a likely economic crash. Pakistani Americans are highly disturbed over the current stalemate.
Many groups of Pakistani Americans have tried on their own to invite U.S. policymakers to visit Pakistan to provide some relief. However, they have failed in doing so.
Dr. Mujtaba maintains bipartisan support in U.S. Pakistan relationship by virtue of his efforts in restoring NATO supply lines after DHARNA in 2013, rescuing hostilities during Raymond Davis incident, assisting Pakistan avert U.S. sanctions at the Appropriations Committee of the Senate under Late Daniel innoye and helping prevent nuclear brawl between India and Pakistan in 2019 under Trump administration.
His services are very much documented and was awarded U.S. Congress recognition award in 2015 in pursuing objective U.S. Pakistan relationship.
“We are confident that your contributions will play a peaceful and positive role to improve economy, external threats, religious harmony, and equal opportunity in line to our basic ideology”, writes Congressman Ros Estes of the Ways & Means Committee in a letter of commendation to Dr. Mujtaba issued by him in September last year.
“Dr. Mujtaba is a patriot Pakistani and an equally patriot American, and there is no conflict of interest between the two nations. We repose full confidence on him”, Ms. Joanne Herring, the American heroine and mastermind behind the victory of U.S. war against Soviets in Afghanistan said in a gathering in Washington DC.
It may be reminded that Dr. Mujtaba is likely to meet the Army Chief, the Joint Chief of the Services, President, Prime Minister, major leaders of the political parties in Pakistan including former President Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Mr. Sirajul Haq, and the leader of the opposition Imran Khan. The schedule will be made public soon.
On return, he will submit report to the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States Congress.
His visit carries some significant issues to bridge the gaps in this relationship, experts believe.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba has had a long career in politics across America and Pakistan. Currently, a Central Leader to the Republican Party of the United States of America and Chairman of Pakistani Policy Institute, USA, he is an expert on conflict management and Pakistani leadership. Recipient of the United States Congressional Recognition Award in 2015, Dr. Mujtaba has previously held such highly regarded positions as the Central Vice President of the All Pakistan Muslim League and an advisor to Chief Minister Sindh.
