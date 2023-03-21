Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay’s 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa
EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting for a stellar cause, 120 golfers will raise funds for GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa, which provides support and programming for the local Down syndrome community at the sold-out charity golf tournament.
The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB) has announced final details today for its 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, March 26th, at the The Club at Cheval, in Lutz, Florida.
“The scramble golf tournament is unique and a great deal of entertainment for golfers. We are proud to host this impressive annual event, and we’re excited that so many golfers return for the fun year after year”, said Kal Patel, the President and Co-Founder of the Foundation.
The Tournament will have many exciting vendors sampling their brands such as: Macallan Scotch, The Botanist Gin, the Corona Cigar Company plus hot and fresh ethnic Indian street food right on the course. Additionally, the event will feature tournament activity classics like closest-to-the-pin contest, long drive contest, raffle contest and special golf prizes.
A unique addition at the tournament this year will be a Cheer Team spreading the message of Acceptance and Inclusion. We are excited to welcome the Cheer Gems, a new inclusive cheer team concept for individuals with Down syndrome in a program that was merged with two amazing non-profits, GiGi’s Playhouse and Pop Warner. “We are excited to participate at the tournament where our Cheer Team will perform for the golfers, " said Nicki Rawlings, Cheer Gems Program Coordinator.
GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa is the area’s only Down Syndrome Achievement Center, providing free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community.
IAFTB already has gold sponsor commitments from many great local companies such as, MedENet, My DME Doc , NovoPharm of Tampa, Serenity Dental, Zen Nutrients, Breakthru Beverage Group, Edrington Brands, DFCU Financial, White Aluminum, Diageo, Bank of Tampa, OneDigital, AshtonHealth, Pangea Development Group, Archer Technology, Velvet Gypsy, Putt Aim, Yatta Golf, Evolve Smoke Shops, and Bhavin Patel of Kenny’s Liquors.
“We are extremely thankful to Nick Petrillo, the founder of Twenty Won Ventures, our Diamond Level Title Sponsor, who has graciously supported an excellent cause,” said Patel.
The Annual Charity Golf Tournament is IAFTB's largest fundraiser each year, and interested businesses are still encouraged to donate or even provide a raffle prize to the event.
“We are so excited about this golf fundraiser, because with support from our community we’re able to raise funds to support important local non-profits like GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa”, and A Kid’s Place said Devan A. Patel, IAFTB Co-Founder and Senior Board Member.
Interested businesses can learn more about the IAFTB Annual Charity Golf tournament and opportunities to get involved online at www.iaftb.org.
ABOUT IAFTB:
The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay’s mission is to create an innovative, inclusive and integrative cultural society to enhance our heritage and promote awareness to others. We strongly believe that we must nurture the current and upcoming generations with strong cultural values so they will thrive and continue to become successful leaders and volunteers in today’s society. For more information about the tournament, including donation opportunities can be found on the foundation's website at www.iaftb.org.
