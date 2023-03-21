Gordon Powers Expands Service Offerings: Introducing Level 2 Electricians in Sydney

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Powers, a leading electrical services provider in Sydney, Australia, is excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the introduction of Level 2 ASP Electricians. This development is in line with the company's commitment to providing top-quality services to its clients across the Sydney area.

Level 2 Electricians are qualified to work on all aspects of electrical installations, repairs, and maintenance. They have extensive experience in handling complex electrical tasks involving live wires, metering equipment, and connection services. The Level 2 ASP Electricians at Gordon Powers are fully licensed and insured, ensuring the highest level of safety and professionalism in every job.

The addition of Level 2 Electricians to Gordon Powers team enables the company to provide a broader range of services, including but not limited to:

• New electrical connections and disconnections for residential and commercial properties.

• Overhead and underground service line installation and repairs.

• Metering equipment installation, upgrades, and removals.

• Private power pole installation, replacement, and maintenance.

Gordon Powers' Level 2 Electricians are available 24/7 for emergencies and scheduled appointments. Clients can expect prompt, reliable, and efficient services tailored to their specific needs.

The company's decision to expand its service offerings comes as a response to the growing demand for specialised electrical services in Sydney. With a solid reputation for providing excellent customer service and high-quality electrical solutions, Gordon Powers is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

"We're thrilled to introduce Level 2 Electricians to our range of services, as it allows us to provide an even higher level of expertise to our clients. Our team of skilled electricians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, and we're confident that this expansion will further enhance our customers' experience," said Charles Khazer, owner of Gordon Powers.

For more information about Gordon Powers and its Level 2 Electricians in Sydney, visit https://gordonpowers.com.au/ or call 02 9199 7480.

