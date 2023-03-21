Gordon Powers Launches 24-Hour Emergency Electrician Services in Sydney

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Powers, a leading electrical services company in Sydney, is excited to announce the launch of its 24-hour emergency electrician services. This new offering is designed to cater to the electrical needs of Sydney residents, providing them with a reliable and expert solution to their emergencies, regardless of the time.

With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Gordon Powers has built a reputation for delivering high-quality electrical services and exceptional customer service. Their team of licensed and skilled electricians is now available 24/7 to tackle any electrical emergency – from power outages and electrical fires to malfunctioning security systems and faulty wiring.

Charles Khazer, the owner of Gordon Powers, stated, "Our goal is to provide fast, efficient, and safe electrical services to the people of Sydney. We understand how distressing electrical emergencies can be, which is why our team is committed to providing rapid response times and professional assistance whenever it is needed."

Gordon Powers 24-hour emergency electrician services include:

• Household power blackout and outage

• Blown power and blown house lights

• Fuses have blown that are too hot to touch

• Faulty safety switches

• Consumer mains fault or fallen power pole

• Fuse electrical smells

• Electrical sparks shooting out of power point

• Appliances acting with flickering lights

• Electrical damage caused by storm or lightning

• Smoke or home alarm disconnection

• Faulty Switchboard/fuse box

• Loose or exposed electrical wiring

• Level 2 electrician services

Gordon Powers is committed to providing a seamless experience for clients, offering upfront and competitive pricing, along with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all services. Sydney residents can trust Gordon Powers to be their go-to solution for all their emergency electrical needs.

For more information or to schedule a service, please visit their website or contact their team on 02 9199 7480.

