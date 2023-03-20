Office Cleaning Services Provider in Sydney NSW Gets Another Five Star Review

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, which offers office cleaning services in Sydney, NSW, Australia, is proud to announce they have received another five star review from a satisfied customer. They also want to point out that their highly positive reviews and their overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google attest to their being the premier office cleaning services provider in Sydney. They offer various kinds of cleaning services for the office, from basic janitorial services to deep cleaning services and specialized services such as window washing and carpet cleaning.

In the above-mentioned five star customer review, Lauri L. said, “One of the most responsive, professional companies I have ever dealt with. I have used their Office Cleaning Service on several occasions and my business has never looked so clean before. The chemicals they use is so pleasant and very effective, my customers feel very safe knowing we have taken all precautions to disinfect all areas of the office. Very happy with Clean Group Commercial Cleaning and I will always recommend their services to other.”

Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group, says, “At Clean Group, we have the best cutting-edge cleaning resources, experienced office cleaners and years of expertise to offer flexible and results-driven cleaning services to fit your needs. For all-inclusive cleaning services with bin liners, toilet rolls, office furniture cleaning and many other add-on services for corporate premises, a business owner can call Clean Group for any type of office space cleaning in Sydney. We are an office cleaning industry leader, fully equipped and disinfection cleaning experts.”

They offer various types of office cleaning services. These include: office carpet cleaning, office deep cleaning, office window cleaning, regular office cleaning, end of lease office cleaning, office floor cleaning, office building cleaning, and office COVID-19 disinfection. They are an expert office cleaning company offering their services to all kinds of businesses in Sydney CBD. Clients can have the office carpet deep cleaned, with stains removed and the carpets disinfected with a quality disinfectant solution. They can cover everything, including door handles, floors, toilets, kitchens, and car park.

The professional cleaners will ensure that the office windows will be provided with comprehensive cleaning, ensuring that the windows are clean inside and outside. For tenants, Clean Group can also provide end of lease cleaning, ensuring all of the walls, floors, windows, bathroom, offices, and outdoor areas are thoroughly clean for the next tenant. End of lease cleaning is usually specified in the lease agreement and is typically required for tenants to receive their security deposit in full.

Business owners and managers can hire professional office cleaning services in three simple steps. First, they can contact Clean Group through the telephone or by email and ask for a free quote for their office space. Emergency requests can also be accommodated by calling their 24/7 sales teams directly. The second step is for the Clean Group team to visit the client’s site. They will examine the office premises to determine the specific cleaning needs and prepare the best possible cleaning plan and then offer a reasonable quote. Finally, they will provide the cleaning service once the client has approved the quote and made the payment.

Established in 2005 by Suji Siv, owner and CEO, Clean Group is a cleaning service company serving Sydney and the rest of New South Wales that is always focused on achieving the best quality cleaning through a team composed of highly experienced and skilled cleaners and using the latest cleaning technology. This team is composed of more than 50 highly experienced and skilled cleaners with the experience and the skills in providing professional cleaning for a broad variety of commercial and residential properties, including offices, gyms, warehouses, retail stores, child care centres, hospitals, malls, and more. They always make certain to use quality and eco-friendly cleaning products to ensure a safe and toxin-free premises for their customers.

