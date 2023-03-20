SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Robinhood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2023, Robinhood disclosed in its Annual Report that “[i]n December 2022, shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022, and following the bankruptcies of several other major cryptocurrency trading venues and lending platforms earlier in 2022, including Three Arrows Capital, Ltd., Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc., and Celsius Network LLC . . . , we received an investigative subpoena from the SEC regarding, among other topics, [Robinhood Crypto, LLC’s] cryptocurrency listings, custody of cryptocurrencies, and platform operations.”

