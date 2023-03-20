Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Synthesis Report

Today’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report is clear: our climate is warming at an unprecedented rate, and the window is closing just as quickly for the world to make dramatic cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C within reach.

Throughout this sixth IPCC assessment process, which began in 2015, we have received stark reminders of the consequences of the exponential increase in greenhouse gas emissions. We have observed the devastation of extreme storms and drought, excessive heat, and raging wildfires. We see first-hand and through satellite observations that ice is melting, raising sea levels and changing the composition of our ocean. Climate change is impacting ecosystems, people, infrastructure, and economies faster than ever before in the United States and around the world.

The United States has heard the clear call to action from the IPCC and has reinvigorated our climate ambition. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which puts us on track to achieve President Biden’s ambitious target to cut U.S. emissions by 50-52 percent below 2005 levels in 2030 and demonstrates our commitments for years to come. Significant commitments and work continue to help the world adapt to climate change through the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) . Climate has been on the President’s agenda from day one of the Administration, and while there is more work to be done, we have and will continue to make progress.

We commend the outstanding work and dedication of the world’s scientists, including many U.S. scientists, who have volunteered their time and expertise in this multi-year, multi-volume assessment effort. The United States is committed to continue participating in IPCC activities and to the rigorous use of scientific information as a foundation for action in this decisive decade.