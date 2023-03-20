Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,658 in the last 365 days.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Synthesis Report

Today’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report  is clear: our climate is warming at an unprecedented rate, and the window is closing just as quickly for the world to make dramatic cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C within reach.

Throughout this sixth IPCC assessment process, which began in 2015, we have received stark reminders of the consequences of the exponential increase in greenhouse gas emissions.  We have observed the devastation of extreme storms and drought, excessive heat, and raging wildfires.  We see first-hand and through satellite observations that ice is melting, raising sea levels and changing the composition of our ocean.  Climate change is impacting ecosystems, people, infrastructure, and economies faster than ever before in the United States and around the world.

The United States has heard the clear call to action from the IPCC and has reinvigorated our climate ambition.  Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which puts us on track to achieve President Biden’s ambitious target to cut U.S. emissions by 50-52 percent below 2005 levels in 2030 and demonstrates our commitments for years to come.  Significant commitments and work continue to help the world adapt to climate change through the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) .  Climate has been on the President’s agenda from day one of the Administration, and while there is more work to be done, we have and will continue to make progress.

We commend the outstanding work and dedication of the world’s scientists, including many U.S. scientists, who have volunteered their time and expertise in this multi-year, multi-volume assessment effort.  The United States is committed to continue participating in IPCC activities and to the rigorous use of scientific information as a foundation for action in this decisive decade.

You just read:

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Synthesis Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more