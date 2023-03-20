Travel Trends: InsureMyTrip Reveals Vacation Habits of Different Age Groups

WARWICK, R.I., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans of all ages travel but, different age groups have different needs, wants, and concerns when vacationing. So, InsureMyTrip analyzed the travel habits of policyholders in four age groups utilizing data over the last three years*:

Baby Boomer: 58-76

Gen X: 46-57

Millennial: 27-45

Gen Z: 6-26

According to the findings, travelers in each age range have different spending habits, are visiting different destinations, and are purchasing travel insurance at different rates.

Top International Destinations by Age Group

It appears all four generations love a deal. Mexico is one of the cheapest vacations with an average trip cost of $3,323. However, Boomers and Gen X are willing to splurge a little with trips to Italy (avg. $6,984).

Baby Boomer :

Mexico Italy United Kingdom

Gen X :

Mexico Bahamas Italy

Millennial :

Mexico Costa Rica Bahamas

Gen Z :

Mexico Costa Rica United Kingdom

Average Trip Cost by Age Group

This may come as no surprise, but Baby Boomers spend significantly more on vacations than the other generations – especially Gen Z.

Baby Boomer : $6,126

Gen X : $5,060

Millennial : $4,141

Gen Z : $2,788

Average Number of Travelers by Age Group

Those in the newest generation, Gen Z, tend to have just one traveler named on a policy, while the other generations tend to buy plans for at least two travelers.

Baby Boomer : Two (2)

Gen X : Two (2)

Millennial : Two (2)

Gen Z : One (1)

Percentage of Travel Insurance Policies Purchased by Age Group

Older Americans and millennials appear more apt to purchase travel insurance.

Baby Boomer : 39%

Gen X : 23%

Millennial : 26%

Gen Z : 7%

Why to Consider Travel Insurance at Any Age

A common misconception about travel insurance is that it is for and caters toward older Americans. However, a policy can be beneficial to Boomers and Gen Zers alike.

Here are two important travel insurance benefits that travelers of all ages may want to consider:

Emergency Medical: This coverage is key for those traveling abroad. Most domestic health insurance plans will not cover medical bills outside of the home country.

Cancel for Any Reason: The add-on/optional benefit gives travelers the flexibility to cancel a trip for something other than a covered reason (e.g., fear). There are eligibility requirements, but if those are met, you may be reimbursed 50%-75% of your insured, prepaid, nonrefundable trips costs if you cancel at lease 48 hours before your departure.

Travelers can compare plans on InsureMyTrip.com. Comprehensive travel insurance plans can cover your prepaid, non-refundable trip cost, including flights and accommodations, in addition to providing robust key benefits including trip cancellation, emergency medical coverage, emergency medical evacuation, trip interruption, trip delay, baggage coverage, and 24/7 emergency assistance. Typically, these plans will run 4-8 percent of a total trip cost.

*Methodology: InsureMyTrip analyzed travel insurance policies sold for trips departing between January 1, 2020 — December 31, 2023. Generation age ranges defined by InsureMyTrip data team.

