Nowruz Message

I wish a happy Nowruz to all those celebrating around the world. I hope the new year brings you happiness, health, and prosperity.

Nowruz is a symbol of rebirth. It is an opportunity to spend time with family and friends by the haft sin table, sharing wishes for the year ahead. Nowruz is also an opportunity to reflect on the year that has passed, which has been particularly hard for many who celebrate. The people of Iran have faced a brutal crackdown at the hands of the Islamic Republic. Many families face an empty chair at their Nowruz table this year, as friends and family members have been killed or detained by Iranian authorities. On the occasion of Nowruz, we reiterate our commitment: the United States will continue to defend your human rights and to support you as you seek a brighter future.

Nowruz and its positive message of rejuvenation cross many cultural, linguistic, and political boundaries. Wherever you celebrate, we hope you are blessed and rejuvenated by the coming of the new year. Nowruz Pirooz, Nowruz Mobarak!