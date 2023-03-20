A Beloved Tribute to A Creative Family
Marilyn B. Wassmann presents a family heirloom to the world!TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and author Marilyn Wassmann is a woman of many things. From poems to illustrations, she surely can evoke a feeling for whoever comes across her works. With someone as talented as her, one wouldn’t find it surprising that she actually comes from a family of creatives! In her book “Pen Scratching Poets”, she shares a collection of artistic pursuits done by members of her very own kin.
As it says on the book’s cover, “Poetic minds…so like the flowers, changing always with the hour. Yes, we develop, but the skill is the same; creating new poets with different names.”
Through the span of generations, the Hitchcocks and the Benjamins have told stories through their knack for words and art. Every page of “Pen Scratching Poets” invites readers to take a glimpse into Marilyn’s family’s heirloom of creativity. A beautiful combination of poems and drawings, it features works from her grandmother, nieces, nephews, and other relatives that have made such a huge impact on Marilyn’s career as an artist.
Marilyn B. Wassmann is a natural-born artist. She used to be an art cataloger at the Library of Congress and has made creative contributions to the Greenbelt Writers Group. While she retired in 2011, Marilyn never stopped putting her talent for storytelling to great use. She continues to write poetry, draw, paint, and has even published books containing her works of art.
“We long to communicate, to capture, to share…maybe, even to inspire you, our reader, to write your very own poems about your families, your feelings, and your lives. So get comfortable, turn the pages, and enjoy!”, Marilyn writes in the book’s introduction.
A heartwarming book that inspires, “Pen Scratching Poets” is up for grabs on Amazon and on Marilyn’s website, marilynwassmann.com.
