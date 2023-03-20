Statement from the Scott Administration on Community Revitalization

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Scott and members of the Cabinet participated in several events Monday as part of their work to revitalize communities across the state, including a public safety and human services summit in Bennington, forums in Lamoille County to engage communities on available infrastructure funding, and a trades education and recruitment event in Randolph.

Reflecting on these events, which are part of a sustained and coordinated commitment to outreach and engagement, the Scott Administration issued the following statement:

“Restoring the vitality of communities all across the state – with a focus on those that have been left behind for too long – is a top priority of the Scott Administration. As Governor Scott has said, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to increase equity between regions, giving every region the chance to catch up and act on their vision for a brighter future.

“To achieve this, we continue to take a holistic approach, focusing on the financial security, economic opportunity, health and safety of people and their communities. This includes investments in the basics, like infrastructure, housing, jobs and workers; and giving workers, families and kids the foundation, skills, and opportunities they need to get ahead.

“Today, our team participated in several events that hit the heart of his work.

“In Lamoille County, we continued to make sure communities have access to critical infrastructure dollars and learn more about how to level the playing field and increase regional equity. In Randolph, we joined Vermont Technical College and building industry leaders to help kids learn about rewarding careers in the trades. In Bennington, we took a deep look at efforts to align social services with public safety because we know addressing the root causes of crime and substance abuse, and creating more economic opportunity, will increase safety and well-being. And tomorrow, we’ll join municipal leaders, rural planners, and homebuilders to call for reforms needed to build more housing.

“This Administration is working to address all these community revitalization issues together, with a clear vision, specific actions steps, measurable outcomes, and a disciplined focus on the fundamentals. This is how the State of Vermont can ensure the historic, once-in-a-lifetime level of one-time state and federal funding available has a truly transformative impact, putting all our communities on stronger footing for generations to come.”