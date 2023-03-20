Submit Release
ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Declare 'Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month'

 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 

John Gage, (531) 510-8529 

  

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will declare March "Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month" on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. in the Warner Chamber. Governor Pillen will be joined by Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and others who support developmental disability partner organizations.

 

What: Declaration of March as "Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month"

 

When: 10 – 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

 

Where: Warner Chamber, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

 

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, DHHS officials, and partner organization representatives

