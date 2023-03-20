CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Declare 'Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month'

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will declare March "Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month" on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. in the Warner Chamber. Governor Pillen will be joined by Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and others who support developmental disability partner organizations.

This event is open to credentialed media .

What: Declaration of March as "Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month"

When: 10 – 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Where: Warner Chamber, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, DHHS officials, and partner organization representatives