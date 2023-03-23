Mobility City of Oklahoma City OK Celebrates Two Year of Helping People near OKC Improve Their Quality of Life

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owners Guy and Lori Colbert at the Medtrade East Expo Mobility City Oklahoma City storefront: 12316 N May Ave, Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Owners Guy and Lori Colbert have helped thousands of Oklahomans repair, rent, and purchase mobility equipment from their headquarters in The Big Friendly.

Guy's prior background and experience has positioned him well to solve some of the most complex mobility challenges of his clients. He has become a huge asset helping people in his community.” — Ben Fretti, Director of Operations, Mobility City Holdings, Inc

BOCA RATON, FL, US, March 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings , Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City Oklahoma City OK location celebrated its second anniversary in February 2023. OKC residents who are mobility challenged can visit the Village area showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. For those who can’t make it to the showroom, you can schedule a technician to come to your home for onsite service."We are excited to see how Guy and Lori Colbert are steadily developing their territory,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “Oklahomans who live in The Big Friendly have come to know the excellent customer service and products provided by the OKC Team,” said Diane. Mobility City of Oklahoma City OK provides its services in Oklahoma County and Canadian, Cleveland, Logan, Kingfisher, Payne, Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie, and Lincoln Counties, OK. This woman owned business is led by Lori and Guy Colbert, whose compassion for helping people and burning desire to become entrepreneurs led them to own a Mobility City franchise. “We found the Mobility City model easy to implement. We've made so many friends over the last two years and it has been our honor to help each of them. We're often told "I'm so glad I found you!", and we are gratified for the opportunity to help in any way we can. We care,” they said.Vincent Baratta, Mobility City Holdings Inc, COO said, “Opening a business can be challenging and our Operations Team assists new owners like Guy and Lori by streamlining the process. We prefer owners focus on helping customers, building revenues in-store, and scheduling their repair technicians on house calls for repairs, deliveries and installations. We expect Guy and Lori will continue to expand their business in 2023 and beyond,” said Vincent.“Selecting the right owner for our network expansion takes careful thought. We could not have chosen better business owners in Oklahoma City than Guy and Lori Colbert; especially with their sensitivity to customer needs,” said Diane Baratta, Mobility City Holdings Inc CEO. Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including wheelchairs, power chairs, hospital beds, lift out chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

