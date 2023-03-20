Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, March 21st at 1:00 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP), (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rick Coleman will present at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



Star Equity will participate in a virtual "Modular Construction Technology & Trends" panel at 1:00 pm ET.

Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual conference will be live on M-Vest.com.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.