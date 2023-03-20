Excedify Launches Cutting-Edge Digital Learning Platform for Engineers

The EdTech startup is taking the engineering education industry by storm with its innovative approach to online learning

NEUSTADT BEI COBURG, GERMANY, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excedify – the EdTech startup that is poised to become a major player in the engineering education industry – is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge digital learning platform .

The platform was established in 2022 to digitize educational courses from the best minds in engineering in an interactive and engaging format, built to provide the best possible experience for both educators and students. The course content is presented through high-quality videos, images, and animations, designed to break down complex concepts in a way that is easily digestible for visual learners.

There are currently six courses available across a range of disciplines, including mechanical, electrical, civil, and aerospace engineering. The course instructors remain on-hand to answer questions and give feedback on any work submitted.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the digital learning revolution in engineering education," said Yaser Moharam, CEO of Excedify. "With more than 90% of firms globally switching to online learning courses for convenience, our platform offers students and professionals a dynamic and interactive learning experience that is tailored to their needs.”

The Excedify team is focusing on partnerships with Universities that will transform their content, providing the tools and resources necessary to create effective online courses that will increase their reach, boost student performance and equip the next generation of engineers with the skills they need.

